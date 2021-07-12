About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Artificial Intelligence-Based Technique Reveals Unknown Human Cell Structure

by Dr Jayashree on December 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM
Font : A-A+

New Artificial Intelligence-Based Technique Reveals Unknown Human Cell Structure

The development of a new AI-based technique called Multi-Scale Integrated Cell (MuSIC) by researchers based at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine disclosed new things about human cells. A report on their work has recently been published in Nature.

"If you imagine a cell, you probably picture the colorful diagram in your cell biology textbook, with mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, and nucleus. But is that the whole story? Definitely not," said Trey Ideker, Ph.D., professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center.

Advertisement


In the pilot study, researchers revealed approximately 70 components contained within a human kidney cell line, half of which had never been seen before.

In one example, the researchers spotted a group of proteins forming an unfamiliar structure. This complex is likely involved in splicing, an important cellular event that enables the translation of genes to proteins, and helps determine which genes are activated at which times.
Advertisement

They studied the human cell structure using one of two techniques: microscope imaging or biophysical association. Along with imaging, researchers add fluorescent tags of various colors to proteins of interest and track their movements and associations across the microscope's field of view.

Apart from this, they also used deep learning artificial intelligence technology to map the cell directly from cellular microscopy images.

"The combination of these technologies is unique and powerful because it's the first time measurements at vastly different scales have been brought together," said study first author Yue Qin, a Bioinformatics and Systems Biology graduate student in Ideker's lab.

Microscopes allow scientists to see down to the level of a single micron, but smaller elements, such as individual proteins and protein complexes, can't be seen through a microscope.

It takes biochemistry techniques, which start with a single protein, to allow scientists to get down to the nanometer scale. That has long been a big hurdle in the biological sciences.

This new study proves that it can be done with artificial intelligence by looking at data from multiple sources and asking the system to assemble it into a model of a cell.

Researchers have only looked at 661 proteins and one cell type. The clear next step is to blow through the entire human cell and then move to different cell types, people and species.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Start Investing in Toys for High Returns
Which Provides Better Protection Against COVID-19 Variants? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment 

Recommended Reading
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ......
Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization
Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization
An AI-based sensor can predict the worsening of heart failure days before hospitalization by ......
Kidney Diseases Can Now Easily Diagnosed Using Artificial Intelligence
Kidney Diseases Can Now Easily Diagnosed Using Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence could be used to analyze data, identify patterns, and give calculated ......
Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Heart Attack and Stroke
Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Heart Attack and Stroke
Artificial intelligence (AI) can measure blood flow instantly and accurately. AI can help predict .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close