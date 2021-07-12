About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Which Provides Better Protection Against COVID-19 Variants?

by Dr Jayashree on December 7, 2021 at 9:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Which Provides Better Protection Against COVID-19 Variants?

The combination of both antibodies produced against the COVID-19 spike protein produced by the immune system and the vaccination produces a more potent defense against the COVID-19 infection, according to a report published in mBio, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

"It shows that antibody quality can improve over time, and not just quantity," said immunologist and physician Otto Yang, M.D., at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles.

Advertisement


The COVID-19 pandemic continues to propagate because the coronavirus spike protein evolves, which helps the virus infiltrate a host cell and new variants emerge that help the infection spread more easily from person-to-person.

As a result, antibodies that a person developed after an early infection or after vaccination may not adequately protect the body from these newer emerging variants.
Advertisement

An area of the spike protein called the receptor binding domain, or RBD enables the virus to invade a host cell. This region is also a critical target for antibodies, but random mutations in the RBD make it an ever-changing target.

In the new study, researchers compared anti-RBD antibodies in the blood of participants to the ability of the antibodies to neutralize the virus.

In uninfected patients who had received 1 of 2 COVID-19 vaccines, researchers found antibodies that were less effective against mutations in the new variants (like Beta or Gamma) than they were against the original genetic sequence encoded in the vaccine.

Similarly, when they analyzed blood samples from people infected with the COVID-19 before May 2020 had reduced potency against newer variants compared to the original.

These findings suggest that both mild infection and vaccination produce antibodies that still leave a person vulnerable to new variants.

However, in prior-infected and vaccinated individuals, researchers found that antibodies were unchanged in efficacy against the original sequence but just as potent against new variants.

These findings also align with similar findings by other groups, published earlier this year, and also show that high-quality antibodies are produced in people who had been infected and vaccinated.

They also help researchers to improve the implementation of vaccines and boosters not only for COVID-19 but also for the next pathogen that comes along.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Artificial Intelligence-Based Technique Reveals Unknown ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines are chemical signaling molecules produced by immune cells of our body and help cells in .....
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close