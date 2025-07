New AI Tool Predicts Cancer Aggressiveness With Protein Data

AI model calculates a protein-based stemness index to predict tumor aggressiveness and treatment resistance.

A machine learning tool developed by researchers in Brazil and Poland can, offering a promising approach to cancer prediction and detection. It, where higher values indicate more aggressive, drug-resistant, and recurrent cancers ).The, which can transform into almost any type of cell in the human body . As the disease progresses, malignant cells become less and less similar to the tissue from which they originated. These cells self-renew and exhibit an undifferentiated phenotype.The scientists developed the tool using data sets from the. They then developed the(PROTsi). They analyzed more than squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma),(pediatric and adult),By, the group identified proteins that drive the aggressiveness of some types of these tumors. These molecules may be potential targets for new general or specific therapies. Thus, the tool contributes not only to advancing the clinical development of treatments but also to the personalization of cancer therapy.The study’s findings and validation results were published in the scientific journal Cell Genomics.“Many of these proteins are already targets of drugs available on the market for cancer patients and other diseases. They can be tested in future studies based on this identification. We arrived at them by associating the stemness phenotype with tumor aggressiveness,” explained Professor Tathiane Malta, of the Multiomics and Molecular Oncology Laboratory at the Ribeirão Preto Medical School of the University of São Paulo (FMRP-USP) in Brazil, when speaking with Agência FAPESP.During the validation process,. It clearly, with different tumors falling at various intermediate levels. PROTsi demonstrated predictive ability in cases of uterine and head and neck cancer , for example.Additionally, the tool was more effective atsamples. “We sought to build a model that can be applied to any cancer, but we found that it works better for some than for others. We’re making a data source available for future work,” says Malta.“At the time, we developed the machine learning-based algorithm using the public tumor database maintained by[TCGA] in the United States. We relied on gene expression data, quantifying RNA, and epigenomics data, with DNA methylation. Now, we’re working with the CPTAC database, based on proteomics, and we’ve updated our work with analyses of protein, a functional molecule that can be applied to treatment possibilities and clinical application,” adds Malta.Based on the results obtained thus far,derived from previously published transcriptomes, including the 2018 model. PROTsi was more effective in distinguishing between tumor and non-tumor samples.Renan Santos Simões, Malta’s advisor and co-first author of the article with Iga Kołodziejczak-Guglas from the International Institute for Molecular Oncology in Poznan, Poland, says that the progress made in characterizing stemness and considering protein levels and their modifications paves the way for a deeper understanding of tumor progression and mechanisms of resistance to current therapies.“Science advances slowly, carefully, and is built by many hands. It’s gratifying to realize that we’re contributing to this process. That’s what motivates us: knowing that what we do today can make a real difference for patients, improving treatments and quality of life,” says Simões, a FAPESP scholarship recipient.On the last World Cancer Day on February 4, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that 40 people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer every minute and require treatment.Tumors are one of the leading causes of death and affect the young population the most. A 2023 study published in BMJ Oncology revealed that the incidence of early-onset cancer in adults under 50 increased by 79% between 1990 and 2019, along with a 28% rise in cancer-related deaths. The study analyzed 29 types of cancer in 204 countries.The National Cancer Institute (INCA) in Brazil estimates that there will be 704,000 new cancer cases per year during the period from 2023 to 2025. According to 2023 Estimate – Cancer Incidence in Brazil, the most common malignant tumors are non-melanoma skin cancer (31% of total cases), followed by breast cancer in females (10.5%), prostate cancer (10%), colon and rectal cancer (6.5%), lung cancer (4.6%), and stomach cancer (3%).According to the professor, the USP group is testing additional computational models in an effort to improve predictions.Source-Eurekalert