Preterm But Powerful? Let’s Talk Resilience!

Social and family support are key to better mental health in children born preterm.

Did You Know?

Every year, aboutin England are born too soon, and while neonatal care has saved countless lives, the long-term mental health journey for these children is still full of hurdles.When care goes beyond the hospital—into homes, families, and schoolyards—preterm-born children are given the chance not just to survive, but truly thrive.The key? Mental health resilience isn’t random—it’s shaped by the world around the child().Children bornface more than just early delivery—they often carry a higher risk of mental health challenges that can linger into adolescence. Despite major strides in medicine, mental health outcomes for preterm-born kids haven't improved over the decades.Here’s the uplifting news: aboutof preterm children grow up with good mental health. So, what sets them apart? Researchers studiedfrom Germany and the UK and found that certain individual and social factors—like—made a big difference. These aren’t just random traits—they’re skills and supports that can be nurtured.The home environment plays a critical role in shaping mental wellbeing. Children with, and those who grow up in structured, emotionally warm homes, had much better outcomes. Interparental harmony and healthy sibling ties also help build resilience in preterm kids.One of the most powerful findings?had a strong link to better mental health in preterm children. Peer relationships matter deeply, especially when children already feel vulnerable. Anti-bullying efforts and safe school spaces to help these children feel included, supported, and emotionally secure.From enhancing self-regulation and strengthening parent-child bonds to reducing exposure to bullying, these are intervention-ready areas. As co-authorsaid, “These are all things we can improve”—and doing so could change lives.Source-University of Warwick