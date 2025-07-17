About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Preterm But Powerful? Let’s Talk Resilience!

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 17 2025 5:11 PM

Social and family support are key to better mental health in children born preterm.

Every year, about 8% babies in England are born too soon, and while neonatal care has saved countless lives, the long-term mental health journey for these children is still full of hurdles.When care goes beyond the hospital—into homes, families, and schoolyards—preterm-born children are given the chance not just to survive, but truly thrive.The key? Mental health resilience isn’t random—it’s shaped by the world around the child(1 Trusted Source
Fostering positive mental health outcomes in vulnerable children: Pathways to resilience after preterm birth

Go to source).

Born Early, Braving More

Children born before 37 weeks of pregnancy face more than just early delivery—they often carry a higher risk of mental health challenges that can linger into adolescence. Despite major strides in medicine, mental health outcomes for preterm-born kids haven't improved over the decades.


What Makes a Resilient Child?

Here’s the uplifting news: about 50% of preterm children grow up with good mental health. So, what sets them apart? Researchers studied over 1,500 children from Germany and the UK and found that certain individual and social factors—like self-control and strong bonds with parents—made a big difference. These aren’t just random traits—they’re skills and supports that can be nurtured.


Family Formula for Success

The home environment plays a critical role in shaping mental wellbeing. Children with supportive parents, particularly strong relationships with mothers, and those who grow up in structured, emotionally warm homes, had much better outcomes. Interparental harmony and healthy sibling ties also help build resilience in preterm kids.


Bullies Beware- The Schoolyard Effect

One of the most powerful findings? Protection from bullying had a strong link to better mental health in preterm children. Peer relationships matter deeply, especially when children already feel vulnerable. Anti-bullying efforts and safe school spaces to help these children feel included, supported, and emotionally secure.

Building a Brighter Tomorrow

From enhancing self-regulation and strengthening parent-child bonds to reducing exposure to bullying, these are intervention-ready areas. As co-author Prof. Dieter Wolke said, “These are all things we can improve”—and doing so could change lives.

