A sugar tax could be Australia's strongest step against rising diabetes and obesity rates.

Did You Know?

Over 100 countries have taxed sugar—Australia isn't one of them.

The Hidden Cost of Every Sip

A Global Trend Australia Can’t Ignore

Reform or Pay the Price

A Simple Switch, A Lifelong Impact

Taxing Sugar, Funding Prevention

Should Australia tax sugar-sweetened beverages? - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31782574/ )

Australia’s love for sugary drinks is fuelling an obesity epidemic. Despite years of warnings, the nation continues to fall behind on global sugar control measures. Ais no longer just a suggestion — it’s a public health necessity. The evidence is strong, the need is urgent, and the time to act is right now().Behind every sugary drink lies a. From obesity to type 2 diabetes , these beverages are doing more harm than most people realise. Theis pushing for aon manufacturers — not to punish, but to protect public health. Reducing sugar intake can profoundly improve lives, especially for those at risk of chronic disease.More thanhave already adopted a, with strong results. So why is Australia lagging behind? These global examples show that taxes on sugary drinks drive reformulation, reduce consumption, and even raise revenue for health programs. It’s time for Australia to stop watching and start acting.The proposed tax isn’t just about raising funds — it’s about changing industry behavior. When companies are taxed, they’re more likely toto avoid costs. Ironically, while some industries claim they’re reformulating, soft drink sugar levels have increased, like thein Fanta’s sugar. Action speaks louder than promises.Swapping soft drinks for water may seem small, but it’s a life-changing move, especially for people at risk of diabetes. Public health experts say even acan lead to major health savings. These everyday choices, when supported by policy, can shift an entire nation toward longer, healthier lives.The AMA estimates that a sugar tax could generatein revenue. That money could be reinvested into, diabetes support, and education campaigns. A tax today means less strain on the health system tomorrow. It’s not just a levy — it’s a lifeline for future generations.Source-Australian Medical Association (AMA)