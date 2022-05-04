About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Neem Plant can Treat Cancer!

by Hannah Joy on April 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Neem Plant can Treat Cancer!

A component from the Neem plant can help fight cancer, reveals a research team of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The research team has reported the in-vitro and in-vivo therapeutic efficacy of nimbolide (a bioactive component of Neem plant) against T-cell lymphoma, which is a cancer of immune cells.

Advertisement


It has strongly advocated the utility of nimbolide as a potential anti-cancer therapeutic drug for the treatment of hematological malignancies.

According to BHU Spokesperson Rajesh Singh, the novel findings of this study have been published in two parts in a reputed international journal 'Environmental Toxicology'.
Advertisement

The study was done by research student Pradip Kumar Jaiswara along with researchers Vishal Kumar Gupta, Rajan Kumar Tiwari and Shiv Govind Rawat, and was funded by the UGC Start-up Research Grant.

The researchers said Neem (Azadirachta indica) is a traditional medicinal plant, flowers and leaves of which are widely used as a traditional medicine for the treatment of several diseases due to its various pharmacological properties, including anti-parasitic, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, anti-feedant and anti-allergic activity in India and Africa.

Recently, nimbolide, a bioactive component isolated from leaves and flowers of the Neem, and has been identified as one of the crucial molecules behind its medicinal values.

The anti-tumor efficacy of nimbolide has only been evaluated against a few cancers.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty Here´s How Neem Oil Can Keep Your Skin Healthy 

Recommended Reading
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Neem bark extract binds the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at various locations in the body, thereby, ......
Go for Neem and Tobacco Leaves to Preserve Woollens from Damage
Go for Neem and Tobacco Leaves to Preserve Woollens from Damage
Busy packing away your winter clothes? The experts say that go for Azadirachta indica (neem) or ......
Genetic Mysteries of the Neem Decoded
Genetic Mysteries of the Neem Decoded
A Bangalore-based laboratory has announced that it has completed the genetic sequencing of neem...
Neem Plant Compound Nimbolide Shows Promising Effects on Prostate Cancer
Neem Plant Compound Nimbolide Shows Promising Effects on Prostate Cancer
Nimbolide, a bioactive terpenoid compound derived from Neem plant was found to reduce the size of .....
Here´s How Neem Oil Can Keep Your Skin Healthy
Here´s How Neem Oil Can Keep Your Skin Healthy
Neem oil contains various healthy compounds that relieve symptoms of skin conditions. Learn differen...
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Indian Medical Journals A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Daily Calorie Requirements Blood Pressure Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Doctor Selfie Addiction Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR