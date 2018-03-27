medindia
Natural Mouthwashes Help Combat Bad Breath

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 27, 2018 at 2:41 AM Alternative Medicine News
Natural mouthwashes using cinnamon and clove which are alcohol-free, easy to prepare and don't cost much help fight bad breath, reveal experts.

Bhumika Madan, Consultant, Dental, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, has shared a list of a few mouthwashes:
Cinnamon and clove mouthwash: Take one cup of distilled water, 10 to15 drops each of cinnamon and clove oils. Mix them well. The best part about this natural mouthwash is that it has a long shelf life.

Apple cider vinegar mouthwash: Put two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, one cup of salt water and vanilla essential oil in a bowl and mix well. Store the mixture in a bottle and swish your mouth with this solution.

Peppermint and tea tree oil mouthwash: Add one cup of distilled water, two teaspoons of baking soda, eight to nine peppermint leaves and two drops of tea tree oil. Mix all the ingredients well. Before every use it, make sure you shake the jar well as the baking soda settles down on the bottom.

Parsley and mint mouthwash: Take a blender, add two tablespoons of parsley, two tablespoons of mint, one cup of distilled water and blend them all for about two minutes. Pour through a strainer to remove any residual herbs. Pour the clean content in a jar and close tightly. Rinse your mouth with one tablespoon of the mixture.

Salt water mouthwash: This is a simple mouthwash that needs one cup distilled warm water and a tablespoon salt.

If preparing a mouthwash is too much for you, try the following suggested by Ushakiran Sisodia, Dietician, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital:

Ajwain (carom seeds): Traditionally, ajwain is used for tooth ache and foul breath.

Cumin seeds: Cumin seeds can be used to keep your mouth clean and fresh breath

Neem: Neem is an ancient remedy for bleeding gums and to lower the level of harmful bacteria in the mouth. It has therapeutic and anti-bacterial properties. Neem also prevents cavities.

Source: IANS

