medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Varenicline Reduces Smoking Habit in Heart Attack Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 27, 2018 at 2:28 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In heart attack patients, drug varenicline is significantly associated with reduced smoking during the following year, stated study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
Varenicline Reduces Smoking Habit in Heart Attack Patients
Varenicline Reduces Smoking Habit in Heart Attack Patients

Patients who smoke after an acute coronary syndrome, including a heart attack (myocardial infarction) or unstable angina (reduced blood flow to the heart) are at increased risk of another attack and death if they do not quit. Researchers from Canada looked at the efficacy of varenicline in patients with acute coronary syndrome to determine whether it would increase smoking abstinence. The randomized controlled trial included 302 patients at centres in Canada and the US who had been admitted to hospital for acute coronary syndrome, were motivated to quit smoking and who smoked at least 10 cigarettes a day for the previous year. Patients received smoking cessation counselling as well as either varenicline or a placebo control for 12 weeks. Most participants had moderate to severe nicotine dependency.

About 40% of participants who received varenicline were not smoking at one year, compared with 29% in the placebo group. Reductions in daily cigarette smoking of at least 50% were also higher in the varenicline group (57.8%) compared with the placebo group (49.7%). Rates of adverse events were similar in both groups. "This suggests that varenicline is safe for use in these patients," writes Dr. Mark Eisenberg, Jewish General Hospital and McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, with coauthors. "However, new strategies for smoking cessation are still needed, given that 60% of smokers who received treatment with varenicline returned to smoking by one year after their acute coronary syndrome."

The authors note that if varenicline was used as routine treatment in smokers after heart attack, it would reduce smoking in this group by about 10%. In a related commentary http://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.180125 , Dr. Robert Reid, University of Ottawa Heart Institute and coauthors write, "Given the powerful effect of smoking cessation on subsequent cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, smoking cessation interventions including counselling and medications [such as varenicline], initiated in the hospital and integrated into post-discharge support, should be standard practice for patients with acute coronary syndrome receiving treatment at hospitals in Canada. Anything less reflects substandard care." "Smoking abstinence 1 year after acute coronary syndrome: follow-up from a randomized controlled trial of varenicline in patients admitted to hospital" is published March 26, 2018.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Varenicline

Varenicline

This medication is a nicotinic receptor partial agonist, prescribed for smoking cessation. ...

How to Quit Smoking

How to Quit Smoking

Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest Pain Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...