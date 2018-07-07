medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Natural Lipid Phosphatidylethanoloamine Acts as Potent Anti-inflammatory

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 7, 2018 at 11:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The natural and a synthetic form of Phosphatidylethanoloamine, or PE reduced inflammation caused by both tularemia bacteria and dengue fever virus, said National Institutes of Health researchers.
Natural Lipid Phosphatidylethanoloamine Acts as Potent Anti-inflammatory
Natural Lipid Phosphatidylethanoloamine Acts as Potent Anti-inflammatory

Lipids are known to help Francisella tularensis bacteria, the cause of tularemia, to suppress host inflammation when infecting mouse and human cells. In a new study published in the Journal of Innate Immunity, researchers from NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found a form of the lipid phosphatidylethanoloamine, or PE, present in the bacterium. The composition of PE found in F. tularensis differs from PE found in other bacteria.

Tularemia is a life-threatening disease spread to humans via contact with an infected animal or through the bite of a mosquito, tick or deer fly. Although tularemia can be successfully treated with antibiotics, it is difficult to diagnose, mainly because F. tularensis bacteria can suppress the human immune response. Dengue fever, primarily spread by Aedes aegyptimosquitoes, is rarely fatal but usually leads to a high fever, severe headache and pain throughout the body. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever.

After identifying PE as the lipid that impaired the immune response, the scientists began to consider its potential therapeutic value. Because natural F. tularensis is highly infectious and therefore challenging to work with, the group developed synthetic lipids--PE2410 and PEPC2410--that would be much easier to study and produce. They then verified that both synthetic lipids also suppressed the immune response during infection of mouse and human cells in the laboratory.

Because several types of viral infections involve an unconstrained inflammatory response, the group tested natural and their synthetic PE in the laboratory against dengue fever virus-infected human cells. Both versions inhibited the immune response compared to the immune response seen in infected but untreated cells.

The group plans to continue exploring how F. tularensis impairs the immune response. They hope their findings will eventually lead to the development of a potent, broad-spectrum anti-inflammatory therapeutic.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Inflammation

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

New Anti-inflammatory Substances Discovered

New Anti-inflammatory Substances Discovered

Newly discovered anti-inflammatory substances may potentially treat variety of diseases.

Lower the Risk of Heart Attacks with Anti-Inflammatory Therapy

Lower the Risk of Heart Attacks with Anti-Inflammatory Therapy

Anti-inflammatory drug called canakinumab, reduces inflammation, lowers the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in clinical trials of high-risk patients.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Cholesteryl ester storage disease (CESD) is a rare inherited disease that results from the accumulation of lipids in the body.

Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia is a condition due to imbalance of fats in blood. Find out more about dyslipidemia, its causes and methods to treat the condition.

Lipid Profile Screening

Lipid Profile Screening

Lipid profile test/screening is done by measuring total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol and LDL  cholesterol levels in the blood.

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet

Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet

To avoid obesity we must consciously control the quantity and the quality of fat that we eat and our daily intake of fat should contribute no more than 25% of our calories.

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

High triglyceride levels may lead to heart disease. Keep your triglyceride levels in check with these foods.

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.

More News on:

Cholesterol Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet Lipid Profile Screening Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease Dyslipidemia Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help ...

 Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin injection for intravenous use is prescribed for treating complicated urinary tract ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...