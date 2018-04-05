medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Anti-inflammatory Substances Discovered

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 4, 2018 at 11:09 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new family of substances has been discovered which could inhibit inflammation. These anti-inflammatory substances were found to display highly potent activity against the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and the toxicity induced by ROS. The study is published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Inflammation , and in particular chronic inflammation, are major contributors to a large number of diseases, such as cancer, acute pancreatic inflammation, fatty liver disease, diabetes, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic liver disease, atherosclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and many others. These pathological conditions are associated with the release of substances, known as pro-inflammatory cytokines, by the immune system. These substances participate in the neutralization of invading pathogens, repair injured tissues, and promote wound healing. However, during chronic or excessive activation of the immune system, when these cytokines are released in an uncontrolled manner, they can lead to unnecessary inflammation that frequently causes tissue damage.
New Anti-inflammatory Substances Discovered
New Anti-inflammatory Substances Discovered

In addition, a family of substances, designated as reactive oxygen species (ROS) is also among the major contributors to many chronic diseases. ROS are involved in oxidation processes. Although oxidative reactions catalyzed by ROS are of great importance in metabolic processes and removal of toxic substances from the body, they are also involved in major damage to cells and tissues leading to cell death, possible DNA mutations and aging. Though the presence of oxygen is necessary for maintaining life, oxygen and its derived products (ROS) are involved in a variety of toxic effects. It has been said that "without oxygen we die but oxygen kills us".

The novel compounds synthesized and evaluated belong to a family of low molecular weight substances named indolines. In early experiments, these compounds have shown promising activity in the treatment of acute pancreatic inflammation, acute fatty liver damage, and diabetes.

"It is expected that further studies in humans will reveal the potential usefulness of these substances in the treatment of a variety of diseases where inflammation is a major contributor to the disease," says Prof. Nudelman, a lead author of the paper. Further studies on the influence of these compounds on these diseases, and other pathological conditions, are being conducted.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Bursitis

Bursitis

Bursitis is the inflammation of the bursa, which is a fluid-filled sac that reduces friction during joint movement.

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.

Uveitis

Uveitis

Uveitis refers to inflammation of the uvea of the eye resulting in swelling and destruction of eye tissues. Symptoms of uveitis include eye redness, pain and blurred vision.

Dark Chocolate can reduce Stress and Inflammation

Dark Chocolate can reduce Stress and Inflammation

Dark chocolate has various health benefits. Consuming dark chocolate was found to reduce stress and inflammation, improve mood and memory and increase immunity.

More News on:

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...