medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Natural Killer Cells May Offer Lifesaving Cancer Treatments to More Patients

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 3, 2018 at 2:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Natural killer cells may help provide lifesaving cancer treatments to thousands of patients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal OncoImmunology.
Natural Killer Cells May Offer Lifesaving Cancer Treatments to More Patients
Natural Killer Cells May Offer Lifesaving Cancer Treatments to More Patients

Immunotherapy is making headlines for saving the lives of hundreds of cancer patients including former President Jimmy Carter. But many of these therapies, only work for a small portion of people who have a specific molecule called PDL1 in their cancer makeup.

UCF College of Medicine cancer researcher Dr. Alicja Copik has just discovered a way to make that therapy viable to thousands by using the body's own natural killer (NK) cells in a new way.

NK cells are part of the body's defense system and act as an army to protect us from invaders like viruses and infections. Copik has discovered a way to make NK cells even more powerful - by stimulating them with nanoparticles that multiply them and heighten their killing ability. Her technology has been licensed and is now progressing to clinical trials as a therapy for leukemia and later for other cancers.

In her latest study, Copik discovered that her energized NK cells do even more. They change the cellular makeup of tumors - especially the molecular defenses cancers use to protect themselves from the body's immune system. "Cancer is a very smart enemy," Copik explained. "That's why we have to use so many tools to fight it."

Here's what her research has uncovered:

For a malignant tumor to survive, cancers can place a protein molecule called PDL1 on their cells. The molecule tells the body's immune system, "I'm one of your own cells, so don't eat me" Copik said humorously. For patients with PDL1 on their cancers, new immunotherapy drugs use an antibody that blocks the PDL1 protection, allowing the body's immune system to kill the cancer. These drugs have been very successful - even in stopping Stage 4, metastatic cancer and leading to long-lasting remissions- but only for patients whose tumors test positive for PDL1. Only 15 to 30 percent of patients -- depending on the cancer -- have PDL1 on their cancer cells.

Copik's goal was to make PDL1 therapies effective for more patients. In the lab, she discovered that NK cells, stimulated with the nanoparticles developed in her lab, attack the tumor and induce it to present PDL1 - which the new drugs then can target.

In her study, combining NK cells with the new immunotherapy drug lead to improved survival rates in mice with cancer. Recent work from other scientists has shown that once inside the tumor, NK cells go a step further - they recruit other immune cells to prime the immune system to attack cancer. "So these activated NK cells will work synergistically with these immunotherapies," she said.

Activated NK cells have advantages over other cancer therapies. First, they seldom cause side effects like chemotherapy and radiation. And the NK cells don't attack healthy cells. So cancer patients could safely receive additional NK cells from people who are not a 100 percent match. Because blood banks remove and discard NK cells when they collect blood platelets and plasma for donation, Copik said there is a potential for scientists to develop ways to save such NK cells for cancer therapies.

Copik envisions her new discovery can be joined with planned NK cell clinical trials. And she said UCF's new comprehensive cancer treatment and research center - to be housed in the former Sanford Burnham Prebys research institute - will allow College of Medicine researchers even more opportunities to find a cure for cancer. The center will include basic scientists, like Copik, clinical researchers, cancer physicians and patients in the same facility. And the UCF researcher said such a partnership will provide new opportunities for discovery - and inspiration.

"As a scientist, it's important to know from physicians and patients, 'Where are the gaps in treatment? Where are the challenges?' You see where we should be directing our efforts," she said. "And when you're in the lab late at night you think about these patients. They are your motivation and your inspiration. You know we must do this work now because patients are waiting."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Natural Killer Cells Battle Pediatric Leukemia: Study

Natural Killer Cells Battle Pediatric Leukemia: Study

At Children's Hospital Los Angeles, researchers have shown that a select team of immune-system cells from patients with leukemia can be multiplied in the lab, creating an army of natural killer cells that can be used to destroy the cancer cells.

New Method to Produce Natural Killer Cells for Cancer Developed

New Method to Produce Natural Killer Cells for Cancer Developed

A novel method to produce cells that kill tumour cells in the lab and prevent tumours forming in mouse models of cancer has been discovered by scientists.

Anthrax Defence from Natural Killer Cells?

Anthrax Defence from Natural Killer Cells?

One of the things that makes inhalational anthrax so worrisome for biodefense experts is how quickly a relatively small number of inhaled anthrax spores can turn

How Exercise Influences Natural Killer Cells to Shrink Tumors

How Exercise Influences Natural Killer Cells to Shrink Tumors

Intensive physical activity can help the body's defenses to shrink tumors and prevent cancer recurrence.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm injection is a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of ...

 Munch On Crunchy Corn!

Munch On Crunchy Corn!

The infamously hard to digest corn actually holds unbelievable health benefits and is important ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive