medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Women May Age Slower Than Men: Study

by Iswarya on  October 3, 2018 at 2:43 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research highlights the protective effects of sex hormones and estrogen, as well as other tips for delaying the aging process by promoting telomere health. The findings of the study are published in the Menopause: The Journal of the North American Menopause Society.
Women May Age Slower Than Men: Study
Women May Age Slower Than Men: Study

Why do women typically live longer than men?

Women have some natural physical advantages as to why they live longer than men.

While this gender gap is not fully understood, it is well known that there are more reasons than just the typical riskier behaviors of some men, including smoking and drinking alcohol. It is thought to be, in part, due to estrogen protecting women from heart disease for a longer period in life.

In trying to understand why women age slower than men, researchers have looked at the rate of cellular aging. One of the biological differences from birth is that women have longer telomeres (the endcaps of DNA strands that protect chromosomes from deterioration). Scientists have long understood the importance of telomeres in healthy longevity. More recent studies have focused on those factors that affect telomere length and what can be done to protect them.

In her Keynote Address at the upcoming NAMS Annual Meeting entitled "Healthy Longevity and Telomeres: What Does Sex Have to Do With It?" Dr. Elissa Epel from the University of California in San Francisco will provide a detailed look at those factors that modulate telomere length, with special emphasis on women's reproductive health, hormones, and mental health. Longer telomeres predict less cardiovascular disease and, in many instances, longer life for both men and women.

"Some experimental studies suggest estrogen exposure increases the activity of telomerase, the enzyme that can protect and elongate telomeres," says Dr. Epel. She warns, however, that telomeres can be shortened prematurely by stress and chronic or childhood psychological adversity.

"We look forward to what promises to be a fascinating presentation with implications for slowing telomere attrition and age-related conditions," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Healthy Diet Can Protect Your Cells from Aging

Healthy Diet Can Protect Your Cells from Aging

Healthy diet can protect your cells, promote healthy cellular aging and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

New Understanding into Aging

New Understanding into Aging

New study examines the effects of aging on neuroplasticity in the primary auditory cortex. This may help in developing rehabilitation strategies to tackle the full plastic potential of the aging brain.

Molecular Link Between Aging and Neurodegeneration Identified

Molecular Link Between Aging and Neurodegeneration Identified

New study identifies the molecular link between aging and neurodegeneration which can help develop new targets for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

New Study Discovers Molecule with Anti-aging Effects on Vascular System

New Study Discovers Molecule with Anti-aging Effects on Vascular System

New study explores the link between calorie restriction (eating less or fasting) and delayed vascular aging which may decrease the occurrence and severity of heart disease.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm for Migraine Prevention

Galcanezumab-gnlm injection is a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of ...

 Munch On Crunchy Corn!

Munch On Crunchy Corn!

The infamously hard to digest corn actually holds unbelievable health benefits and is important ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive