Natural Killer Cells Activated - Future Cure for Pediatric Brain Tumors

Oncologists now have another means to look forward to for combating pediatric brain cancer! This finding has been conducted by Researchers at Florida State University.
The potential to enhance natural killer immune cells to improve their effectiveness against a rare form of pediatric brain cancer has been demonstrated by a research team led by Professor Qing-Xiang “Amy” Sang from the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. The work has been published in Bioactive Materials.
Natural killer (NK) cells are a type of cytotoxic immune cell capable of destroying target cells without the need for prior activation (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Feeder-free differentiation of human iPSCs into natural killer cells with cytotoxic potential against malignant brain rhabdoid tumor cells
“Natural killer cells are the policemen of the body,” Sang said. “They patrol the body and recognize viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, as well as cancer cells. Our goal is to enhance both the quantity and quality of these cells, making them more potent in their ability to combat cancer.”
Role of Natural Killer Cells in Cancer TherapyNatural killer cells possess the capability to attack various forms of cancer, and prior studies have explored their potential as a therapeutic option. However, this investigation is the first to test the ability of natural killer cells’ efficacy in eliminating a specific type of cancer known as malignant rhabdoid tumor. When this tumor expresses in the central nervous system, it is referred to as atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT). In spite of being a rare disease, this condition accounts for 20% of all central nervous system tumors found in children under the age of 3.
“It’s a major unmet clinical need,” Sang said. “We still don’t have a standard, optimized therapy for children with cancer, especially children with brain cancer.”
Natural killer cells are crucial to the immune system but can be outmatched by cancer cells. Sang's research team aimed to find strategies to boost the immune response against this type of cancer and develop treatments with fewer side effects than the conventional methods such as chemotherapy or radiation.
How the Potency of Natural Killer Cells Was EnhancedResearchers generated natural killer cells from human-induced pluripotent stem cells, which are skin or blood cells reprogrammed to an embryonic-like state, letting them to develop into any type of human cell. In contrast to the feeder cells obtained from mice and used in similar studies, the natural killer cells derived from human-induced pluripotent stem cells do not present a risk of rejection by the immune system of the patient.
They further improved the immune characteristics of these cells by using various proteins to activate them, thereby increasing their capacity to kill .
From No Cure to Potential Cure for Pediatric Brain TumorsAlthough more work is needed to develop a ready-to-use therapy for cancer patients, the research shows that natural killer cells derived from human-induced pluripotent stem cells could be the basis for future medicines to treat pediatric brain tumors.
“These findings pave the way for developing a safer and more effective immunotherapy for children with brain cancer,” Sang said.
It’s an exciting development that could lead to more effective and less harmful treatments for children with this rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.
Reference:
- Feeder-free differentiation of human iPSCs into natural killer cells with cytotoxic potential against malignant brain rhabdoid tumor cells - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2452199X24000768?via%3Dihub)
Source-Medindia