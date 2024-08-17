India`s Rural Mental Health Program Shows Promise

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Mental Health Care Support in Rural India



Go to source Trusted Source



‘#Digitalhealth is the future of mental #healthcare! Digital health can boost #India's #mentalhealth program & align with global best practices. #mentaldisorders’

Bridging the Mental Health Gap in Rural India

Depression Risk Reduction: A significant reduction in depression risk was observed among participants involved in the intervention.

A significant reduction in depression risk was observed among participants involved in the intervention. Higher Cure Rates: The intervention group saw a cure rate of 75% achieving full recovery, compared to 50% in the control group.

The intervention group saw a cure rate of 75% achieving full recovery, compared to 50% in the control group. Improved Knowledge and Attitudes: There was a marked improvement in mental health knowledge and attitudes, with a decrease in stigma related to seeking help. Positive behavioral changes began appearing as early as three months into the program.

Mental Health Care Support in Rural India - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2822020?guestAccessKey=27f05522-79b8-458e-b6fc-d92bbd4fbfa3&utm_source=for_the_media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=081424)

Combining digital healthcare with community-based initiatives can substantially decrease depression, anxiety, and self-harm risks in rural India, stated study by The George Institute for Global Health in New Delhi. (This innovative program also fostered significant changes in mental health knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors, helping to combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues.Mental health is a critical global concern, with nearly 150 million people in India needing treatment but only a small fraction receiving adequate care. The shortage of mental health professionals is especially severe in rural areas. The Systematic Medical Appraisal, Referral and Treatment (SMART) Mental Health Program was designed to address this gap by training village health workers in basic mental health care and using innovative service delivery methods.The study screened almost 170,000 adults across West Godavari, Faridabad, and Palwal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Haryana for depression. Out of these, 9,900 participants took part in a year-long trial involving two main strategies: a community campaign to reduce mental health stigma and a digital healthcare initiative for high-risk individuals. The results were notable:Prof. Pallab Maulik, Director of Research and Program Director (Mental Health) at The George Institute India, remarked, “This study represents a significant advancement in mental health care, showcasing the effectiveness of our dual intervention approach.”Prof. David Peiris, Chief Scientist at The George Institute, added, “The research demonstrates that community health workers, supported by digital tools, can deliver high-quality, effective mental health care. This approach is simple, safe, and can reach many people globally.”Mercian Daniel, Senior Research Fellow at The George Institute India, noted, “The success of this extensive trial at the primary care level was due to providing initial support and ongoing supervision to ASHAs and primary health care doctors, along with active community engagement.”Source-Medindia