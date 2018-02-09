National Nutrition Week in India: Bengal Aims to Reduce Under Nutrition by 2020 Says Chief Minister

National Nutrition Week began Saturday in West Bengal in India aiming to make nutritious food available for all, especially undernourished women and children in India.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government has adopted a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under nutrition and anemia among women and children in a targeted manner by 2020.
"National Nutrition Week begins today. In Bangla, State Nutrition Mission as a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under nutrition and anemia amongst women and children in a targeted manner by 2020, has started functioning from July 2017," she wrote on Twitter.
According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2015-16, 38.4 per cent of children under five years of age are stunted due to acute under nutrition in India while the figure for West Bengal is 32.5 per cent.
Also, 58.4 per cent and 54.2 per cent children are anaemic in India and West Bengal, respectively.
The National Nutrition Week was started by the central government in 1982 to curb malnutrition and is observed every year from September 1-7.
Source: IANS