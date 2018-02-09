medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Macrophages: New Prospects in Fight Against Neurodegenerative Conditions

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 2, 2018 at 8:25 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Macrophages are important for the survival of the nerve cells of the gastrointestinal tract. This sheds new light on neurodegenerative conditions of the intestine, but also of the brain.
Macrophages: New Prospects in Fight Against Neurodegenerative Conditions
Macrophages: New Prospects in Fight Against Neurodegenerative Conditions

In the immune system macrophages play the role of PacMan: they are white blood cells that clean up foreign substances by engulfing them. Apart from this, macrophages themselves provide vital growth factors and support for different tissues in the body, allowing them to function and develop properly. As such, these specialised immune cells are soldier and nourisher at the same time. Their proper functioning is immensely important in the intestine, as they have to differentiate between harmful bacteria, harmless bacteria and nutritional components.

Scientists assumed that macrophages in the intestine are short-lived and live for about three weeks at most in both mice and humans before being replaced by new cells. A KU Leuven study now shows that this is not entirely true, explains Professor Guy Boeckxstaens. "We've discovered that a small part of the macrophages in mice is long-lived. We marked certain macrophages and found that they still functioned after at least eight months. They can be found in very specific places in the intestine, particularly in close contact with nerve cells and blood vessels."

"If the long-lived macrophages don't do heir job properly, already after a few days the mice suffer from digestive problems. This leads to constipation or even the complete degeneration of the nervous system in the stomach and intestine." The discovery that long-lived macrophages do indeed exist in the intestine and that they are crucial for the normal functioning of the intestine is, therefore, immensely important.

These new insights offer promising opportunities for further research, concludes Boeckxstaens: "Next, we want to study the role of long-lived macrophages in human diseases where nerve cells of the intestine are affected, for instance in obese and diabetic patients with abnormal gastro-intestinal function. Moreover, the results can also be meaningful for brain research. In the brain, we have microglia, similar long-lived macrophages that play an important role in neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Scientists currently believe that nerve cells in these patients die off because microglia do not provide sufficient care. Maybe one day research of the intestine can offer us a better understanding of these brain conditions."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Amnesia

Amnesia

Amnesia, is profound memory loss caused by a physical injury inflicted on the brain, by an infection or by a traumatic or emotional experience.

Macrophages Responsible for Early Breast Cancer Metastasis

Macrophages Responsible for Early Breast Cancer Metastasis

Macrophages play an important role in the metastasis of early breast cancer. Biomarkers can help identify new therapies to prevent early cancer metastasis.

How the Human Immunodeficiency Virus can Infect Macrophages

How the Human Immunodeficiency Virus can Infect Macrophages

How HIV is able to infect macrophages despite the presence of a protective protein has been identified by researchers.

Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a progressive, neurodegenerative, genetic disease, which has no cure and treated only symptomatically.

More News on:

Spinocerebellar Ataxia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving - Slideshow

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind ...

 Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Lanadelumab-flyo injection is used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) - a condition ...

 Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive