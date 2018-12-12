medindia
National Eat Right Mela: FSSAI All Set to Host an Event on Healthy Eating Habits

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 12, 2018 at 10:57 AM Diet & Nutrition News
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to host a three-day event on the importance of healthy eating habits.
FSSAI will organize the first 'National Eat Right Mela' at New Delhi from December 14-16, aimed at making people aware of safe and healthy eating habits, said the food regulator.

The three-day mela would provide a complete food experience for the entire family and an opportunity to know everything one needs to know about safe food and healthy diets, including quick tests for adulterants, health and nutrition benefits of different types of food, and dietary advice by experts, as per a statement.

It would allow citizens to engage in dialogues and conversations with food visionaries and experts including celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said the mela would become an annual event and it would be replicated in at least 40 major cities.

Source: IANS

