National Eat Right Mela: FSSAI All Set to Host an Event on Healthy Eating Habits

Font : A- A+



The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to host a three-day event on the importance of healthy eating habits.

National Eat Right Mela: FSSAI All Set to Host an Event on Healthy Eating Habits



FSSAI will organize the first 'National Eat Right Mela' at New Delhi from December 14-16, aimed at making people aware of safe and healthy eating habits, said the food regulator.



‘The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will host the first 'National Eat Right Mela' from December 14-16. The three-day mela would offer an opportunity to gain additional knowledge of healthy eating habits.’

Read More.. The three-day mela would provide a complete food experience for the entire family and an opportunity to know everything one needs to know about safe food and healthy diets, including quick tests for adulterants, health and nutrition benefits of different types of food, and dietary advice by experts, as per a statement.



It would allow citizens to engage in dialogues and conversations with food visionaries and experts including celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.



FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said the mela would become an annual event and it would be replicated in at least 40 major cities.



Source: IANS FSSAI will organize the first 'National Eat Right Mela' at New Delhi from December 14-16, aimed at making people aware of safe and healthy eating habits, said the food regulator.The three-day mela would provide a complete food experience for the entire family and an opportunity to know everything one needs to know about safe food and healthy diets, including quick tests for adulterants, health and nutrition benefits of different types of food, and dietary advice by experts, as per a statement.It would allow citizens to engage in dialogues and conversations with food visionaries and experts including celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said the mela would become an annual event and it would be replicated in at least 40 major cities.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: