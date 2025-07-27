MyMenoplan: Your Guide to Taking Charge of Menopause

MyMenoplan.org, an NIH-funded site, proves effective in guiding providers counseling women through peri- and postmenopause.
Menopause remains one of the most overlooked and under-discussed stages of life, despite the fact that over a million women in the United States enter this natural transition every year. () Shaped by stigma and misinformation, conversations about menopause are often avoided—even though the experience can have a profound impact on physical, emotional, and mental health.
MyMenoplan.org Empowers Women with Evidence-Based Menopause GuidanceTo close this information gap, a team of clinicians and researchers with more than 25 years of expertise in women’s health launched MyMenoplan.org. This comprehensive, evidence-based resource provides personalized guidance and decision-making tools to help women navigate menopause with confidence.
The site is free, accessible to everyone, and requires no registration or personal data, ensuring privacy while delivering reliable information to support informed healthcare choices.
“This tool guides a person through a discussion of the symptom, explains why it is common during menopause, and outlines treatment options that may help alleviate it,” said Andrea LaCroix, Ph.D., M.P.H., distinguished professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego and principal investigator of the trial.
In a recent randomized controlled trial published in the journal Maturitas that assessed the impact of MyMenoplan.org, researchers found that women using MyMenoplan.org reported:
- Increased intention to obtain treatment
- Improved menopause knowledge
- Enhanced decision-making progress
- Greater likelihood of revisiting and recommending the website
Craft Your Comfort: The 'Create My Menoplan' Tool for Personalized Symptom Relief“One of the unique features of the website is the ‘Create My Menoplan’ tab, where a woman can explore a symptom she’s experiencing, such as hot flashes, night sweats or trouble sleeping,” said LaCroix. “The goal is for women to create their own personalized plan to explore treatments, prepare to speak with their doctors, and try different approaches to feel more comfortable during the menopause transition.”
Findings from this trial support MyMenoplan.org, the first National Institutes of Health-funded website on menopause, as an effective resource for healthcare providers counseling patients who are experiencing perimenopause (the period of transition into menopause) or postmenopause (defined as having gone more than a year without a menstrual period).
“Ideally, when a woman schedules an appointment with their doctor to discuss menopause, her doctor might say, ‘I look forward to speaking with you. Please review this website before your visit and bring any questions you have after reading through the information,’” said LaCroix.
Reference:
- Positive impact of a menopause website – MyMenoplan.org – on treatment intentions, knowledge, and decision making: A randomized controlled trial - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0378512225004384)