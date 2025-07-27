MyMenoplan: Your Guide to Taking Charge of Menopause

MyMenoplan.org, an NIH-funded site, proves effective in guiding providers counseling women through peri- and postmenopause.



despite the fact that over a million women in the United States enter this natural transition every year. ( )Shaped by stigma and misinformation, conversations about menopause are often avoided—even though the experience can have a profound impact on physical, emotional, and mental health.To close this information gap, a team of clinicians and researchers with more than 25 years of expertise in women’s health launchedThis comprehensive, evidence-based resource provides personalized guidance and decision-making tools to help women navigate menopause with confidence.The site is free, accessible to everyone, and requires no registration or personal data, ensuring privacy while delivering reliable information to support informed healthcare choices.“Thisthat may help alleviate it,” said Andrea LaCroix, Ph.D., M.P.H., distinguished professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego and principal investigator of the trial.In a recent randomized controlled trial published in the journal Maturitas that assessed the impact of MyMenoplan.org, researchers found that women using MyMenoplan.org reported:“One of the unique features of the website is thesaid LaCroix. “The goal is for women to create their own personalized plan to explore treatments, prepare to speak with their doctors, and try different approaches to feel more comfortable during the menopause transition.”Findings from this trial support MyMenoplan.org, the first National Institutes of Health-funded website on menopause, as an effective resource for healthcare providers counseling patients who are experiencing perimenopause (the period of transition into menopause) or postmenopause (defined as having gone more than a year without a menstrual period).From increased risks of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease to sleep disturbances and mood changes, the health consequences of untreated or poorly managed menopause can be significant. Yet, due to cultural taboos, lack of education and gaps in medical training, many women navigate this phase without the support or information they need.“Ideally, when a woman schedules an appointment with their doctor to discuss menopause, her doctor might say, ‘I look forward to speaking with you. Please review this website before your visit and bring any questions you have after reading through the information,’” said LaCroix.“It's time to break the silence and bring menopause into the public conversation — because awareness is the first step toward better health outcomes.”Source-Eurekalert