MV Diabetes Initiative! School of Podiatry Launched

Diabetes



What is Podiatry and Why the Need for a Special School?

Did You Know?

Diabetes greatly increases the risk of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower limb amputations. #diabetes #footulcers #medindia’

Preventive Care in Diabetics is Vital!

A unique School of Podiatry is being launched by MV Diabetes, in partnership with the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing from the United States ().Podiatry means the treatment and medical care of the human feet and their ailments. It is also called chiropody.The institution, functioning under the name of Diabetic Foot Research India, will offer training to medical professionals and paramedics in podiatric skills, which would include nail care and extensive diabetic foot care strategies as being practiced at MV Diabetes, Royapuram.As per a report from Dr. Vijay Viswanathan, the chief physician at MV Hospital for Diabetes, India has a total of 101.4 million individuals affected by diabetes, with the state of Tamil Nadu itself contributing between 7 to 8 million cases. A significant consequence associated with diabetes is the occurrence of foot ailments, which can result in serious consequences, such as amputations.“Foot ulcers are common and can be particularly costly to treat due to their recurring nature, making them more expensive than treatments for complications like retinopathy or kidney transplants. So, preventive care is crucial for avoiding foot complications in diabetic patients,” says Dr. Viswanathan. He emphasized the significance of providing accessible and footwear for patients, specific to their needs.The first training session, scheduled to take place from October 23 to 25, will accommodate 25 physicians and a few paramedics from throughout Tamil Nadu. This three-day program will award participants with six credits from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. The curriculum will encompass the basics of diabetes, care for diabetic foot conditions, surgical procedures related to foot problems, and recent developments in diabetes treatment. Antony Irio, an Adjunct Professor from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, will serve as one of the instructors for this inaugural program.Source-Medindia