About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

MV Diabetes Initiative! School of Podiatry Launched

by Jayashree Thakwani on Oct 24 2024 4:33 PM

MV Diabetes Initiative! School of Podiatry Launched
A unique School of Podiatry is being launched by MV Diabetes, in partnership with the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing from the United States (1 Trusted Source
Diabetes

Go to source).

What is Podiatry and Why the Need for a Special School?

Podiatry means the treatment and medical care of the human feet and their ailments. It is also called chiropody.

Top Ten Facts About Diabetes
Top Ten Facts About Diabetes
Diabetes or diabetes mellitus, is an endocrine and metabolic disorder. It characterized by high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) over a prolonged period.
The institution, functioning under the name of Diabetic Foot Research India, will offer training to medical professionals and paramedics in podiatric skills, which would include nail care and extensive diabetic foot care strategies as being practiced at MV Diabetes, Royapuram.

As per a report from Dr. Vijay Viswanathan, the chief physician at MV Hospital for Diabetes, India has a total of 101.4 million individuals affected by diabetes, with the state of Tamil Nadu itself contributing between 7 to 8 million cases. A significant consequence associated with diabetes is the occurrence of foot ailments, which can result in serious consequences, such as amputations.

Preventive Care in Diabetics is Vital!

“Foot ulcers are common and can be particularly costly to treat due to their recurring nature, making them more expensive than treatments for complications like retinopathy or kidney transplants. So, preventive care is crucial for avoiding foot complications in diabetic patients,” says Dr. Viswanathan. He emphasized the significance of providing accessible and footwear for patients, specific to their needs.

Diabetes Essentials: Types, Complications, Management & Treatment
Diabetes Essentials: Types, Complications, Management & Treatment
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
The first training session, scheduled to take place from October 23 to 25, will accommodate 25 physicians and a few paramedics from throughout Tamil Nadu. This three-day program will award participants with six credits from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. The curriculum will encompass the basics of diabetes, care for diabetic foot conditions, surgical procedures related to foot problems, and recent developments in diabetes treatment. Antony Irio, an Adjunct Professor from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, will serve as one of the instructors for this inaugural program.

Reference:
  1. Diabetes - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/diabetes)

Source-Medindia
Drugs for Diabetes
Drugs for Diabetes
View list of generic and brand names of drugs used for treatment of Diabetes. Find more information including dose, side effects of the Diabetes medicine.
Diabetic Foot Ulcers can be Life-threatening - Interview With a Podiatrist
Diabetic Foot Ulcers can be Life-threatening - Interview With a Podiatrist
Diabetic foot ulceration is a major health problem. Proper foot care, blood sugar control and regular self-examination can help prevent the complications.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diabetes News
View All
Advertisement