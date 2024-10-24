Liver X Receptor`s Role in Brain Health

Hormone Receptors: Key to Brain Health



LXRs play a crucial role in regulating thyroid hormone function in the brain

Both receptors are essential for normal brain development and maintenance

Loss of LXR function leads to age-related neurodegeneration in multiple brain regions

The receptors work together to maintain cholesterol balance in the brain

Therapeutic Potential for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Alzheimer's Disease: LXR activation could help reduce amyloid plaque formation and improve memory Parkinson's Disease: LXR signaling appears to protect dopamine-producing neurons ALS: LXRs influence motor neuron survival and function Multiple Sclerosis: The receptors play crucial roles in myelin repair and maintenance

Two types of hormone receptors interact with each other to maintain brain health and it can prevent neurodegenerative diseases.The study led by Professor Jan-Åke Gustafsson and colleagues at the University of Houston and Karolinska Institutet demonstrated that liver X receptors (LXRs) and thyroid hormone receptors (TRs) interacted with each other in an unrecognized manner to regulate brain functions and to protect against neurodegeneration.The research was published in the October 2024 issue of. "Our analysis reveals that LXRs and TRs don't represent parallel pathways but rather constitute a single pathway through which the thyroid hormone endocrine system regulates cholesterol homeostasis," explains Professor Margaret Warner, one of the study's lead authors. "This discovery could fundamentally change how we approach treatment for various neurodegenerative conditions."Key findings include:The review highlights several promising therapeutic implications:"What's particularly intriguing is the age-dependent nature of these protective effects," notes Dr. Xiaoyu Song, co-author of the study. "Understanding why certain neurons become vulnerable to degeneration as we age could be key to developing preventive treatments."Source-Eurekalert