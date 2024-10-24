About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Liver X Receptor's Role in Brain Health

by Swethapriya Sampath on Oct 24 2024 4:34 PM

Two types of hormone receptors interact with each other to maintain brain health and it can prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

Hormone Receptors: Key to Brain Health

The study led by Professor Jan-Åke Gustafsson and colleagues at the University of Houston and Karolinska Institutet demonstrated that liver X receptors (LXRs) and thyroid hormone receptors (TRs) interacted with each other in an unrecognized manner to regulate brain functions and to protect against neurodegeneration.

The research was published in the October 2024 issue of Genomic Psychiatry. "Our analysis reveals that LXRs and TRs don't represent parallel pathways but rather constitute a single pathway through which the thyroid hormone endocrine system regulates cholesterol homeostasis," explains Professor Margaret Warner, one of the study's lead authors. "This discovery could fundamentally change how we approach treatment for various neurodegenerative conditions."

Key findings include:
  • LXRs play a crucial role in regulating thyroid hormone function in the brain
  • Both receptors are essential for normal brain development and maintenance
  • Loss of LXR function leads to age-related neurodegeneration in multiple brain regions
  • The receptors work together to maintain cholesterol balance in the brain

Therapeutic Potential for Neurodegenerative Diseases

The review highlights several promising therapeutic implications:
  1. Alzheimer's Disease: LXR activation could help reduce amyloid plaque formation and improve memory
  2. Parkinson's Disease: LXR signaling appears to protect dopamine-producing neurons
  3. ALS: LXRs influence motor neuron survival and function
  4. Multiple Sclerosis: The receptors play crucial roles in myelin repair and maintenance
"What's particularly intriguing is the age-dependent nature of these protective effects," notes Dr. Xiaoyu Song, co-author of the study. "Understanding why certain neurons become vulnerable to degeneration as we age could be key to developing preventive treatments."



Source-Eurekalert
