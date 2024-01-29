How Music Boosts Brain Health & Healthy Aging?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The relationship between playing musical instruments and cognitive trajectories: Analysis from a UK ageing cohort



Harmony for the Mind: Musical Engagement Promotes Cognitive Resilience in Older Adults



Participating in music, particularly playing instruments like piano and accordion, is linked to enhanced cognitive function, contributing to improved brain health and promoting healthy aging, according to a new study published by experts at the University of Exeter ().Scientists working on PROTECT, an online study open to people aged 40 and over, reviewed data from more than a thousand adults over the age of 40 to see the effect of playing a musical instrument – or singing in a choir - on brain health. Over 25000 people have signed up for the PROTECT study, which has been running for 10 years.The team reviewed participants’ musical experience and lifetime exposure to music, alongside results of cognitive testing, to determine whether musicality helps to keep the brain sharp in later life.The findings show thatContinuing to play into later life provides even greater benefits. The work also suggests that singing was also linked to better brain health, although this may also be due to the social factors of being part of a choir or group.Anne Corbett, Professor of Dementia Research at the University of Exeter said: “A number of studies have looked at the effect of music on brain health. Our PROTECT study has given us a unique opportunity to explore the relationship between cognitive performance and music in a large cohort of older adults. Overall, we think that being musical could be a way of harnessing the brain’s agility and resilience, known as cognitive reserve.”“There is considerable evidence for theand this approach could be extended as part of a healthy aging package for older adults to enable them to proactively reduce their risk and to promote brain health.”Stuart Douglas, a 78-year-old accordion player from Cornwall, has played the instrument throughout his life and now plays with the Cober Valley Accordion Band as well as the Cornish Division of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.He said: “I learnt to play the accordion as a boy living in a mining village in Fife and carried on throughout my career in the police force and beyond. These days I still play regularly, and playing in the band also keeps my calendar full, as we often perform in public. We regularly play at memory cafes so have seen the effect that our music has on people with memory loss, and as older musicians ourselves we have no doubt that continuing with music into older age has played an important role in keeping our brains healthy.”Source-Eurekalert