Music May Improve Mood in People with Dementia

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 22, 2018 at 11:12 AM Mental Health News
Music is one of the best healing therapy. Listening to music can improve mood in individuals living with dementia, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Geriatrics & Gerontology International.
Music May Improve Mood in People with Dementia

In a study of 51 individuals living with dementia who attended community-based adult day health centers, behavioral observations of a music intervention showed a positive change in mood and a decrease in agitation.

Participants demonstrated significant increases in joy, eye contact, eye movement, being engaged, and talkativeness, and a decrease in sleeping and moving or dancing.

For the study, each participant listened to personalized music using headphones, which prompted social interaction with one another and the researchers while listening. After 20 minutes, participants were brought back to the center's usual activities and were observed for 20 more minutes.

"The promising results of this affordable and meaningful intervention have propelled our team to develop online training for direct care workers in long-term care communities," said lead author Dr. Emily Ihara, of George Mason University. "The 'Mason Music & Memory Initiative (M3I)' combines this training with the music intervention and will be implemented in over 100 Virginia nursing facilities over the next three years."

Source: Eurekalert

