About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Muscle Strength may Predict Fracture Risks for Older Men

by Dr Jayashree on April 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Muscle Strength may Predict Fracture Risks for Older Men

Older men with lower amounts of muscle mass have significantly increased the risk of hip and potentially other fractures, according to new research led by investigators at Sutter Health's San Francisco Coordinating Center (SFCC) in San Francisco.

The results were published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, the official journal of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research.

Advertisement


About 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year, resulting in more than 32,000 deaths. One out of every five falls causes an injury, such as broken bones or a head injury. Each year at least 300,000 older people are hospitalized for hip fractures.

Previous studies have shown that low DXA lean mass, a commonly used but inaccurate approximation of muscle is unrelated to a higher risk of fracture. This has led some researchers to erroneously conclude that muscle is relatively unimportant for fracture risk.
Advertisement

Dr. Cawthon and colleagues at leading academic medical centers across the U.S. prospectively studied 1,363 men (mean age, 84.2 years). The risk of fracture by quartile of D3Cr muscle mass was determined, and the study authors also investigated the mediating influence of physical performance (walking speed, chair stands, and grip strength) on the relationship between muscle mass and fracture.

Results showed D3Cr muscle mass weakly correlated with femoral BMD (r=0.10, p<.001). However, D3Cr muscle mass correlated strongly with fractures, especially hip fracture.

Compared with men in the highest quartile, those in the lowest quartile of D3Cr muscle mass/weight were about twice as likely to have a clinical fracture, any non-spine fracture, and were about six times more likely to have a hip fracture after approximately four years of follow-up.

D3Cr dilution assessment of muscle mass—currently available only in research settings and being tested by the MrOS Study and other researchers for clinical use—relies on several aspects of creatine biology to estimate muscle mass that does not rely on the same assumptions of compartment models (such as DXA), and may therefore represent a more accurate assessment of muscle mass.

"The clear association between muscle mass and hip fracture was striking. For example, men in the lowest quartile of muscle mass were almost six times more likely to have a fracture than men highest quartile," says Steve Cummings, M.D., director of the SFCC and a principal investigator of MrOS at Sutter's California Pacific Medical Center.

Resistance exercise and even simple activities like climbing stairs may be important for maintaining muscle strength and preventing fractures, however more information from the best evidence is needed to confirm these findings and help guide clinical decision making.

The limitation of the study is its sole cohort was male, as the measure of muscle mass was added to an ongoing study about osteoporosis in men (MrOS). It is important to determine if these associations are also true in women.

If so, then it will be critical to test whether interventions that improve muscle mass also lower fracture risk and how the D3Cr dilution assessment of muscle mass may potentially be used in the clinic to measure health outcomes.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Fracture Fracture of Knee Cap Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Screening for Osteoporosis Injuries Related to Sports Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist Stress Fracture Wrist Sprain Tibia (Shinbone) Shaft Fractures 

Recommended Reading
Spinal Fracture
Spinal Fracture
Spinal fracture or spinal compression fracture indicates an injury to the spinal column. Along with ...
Fracture
Fracture
A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures ......
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip fracture is a break in the upper part of thigh bone (femur) near to the hip joint. Hip fracture ...
Prunes can Prevent Bone Loss and Fractures
Prunes can Prevent Bone Loss and Fractures
Prunes are a food-based therapeutic option for bone health, as bone loss and fracture risk can be .....
Colle’s Fracture
Colle’s Fracture
Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint....
Fracture of Knee Cap
Fracture of Knee Cap
Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be hea...
Injuries Related to Sports
Injuries Related to Sports
Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fra...
Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist
Scaphoid Fracture of The Wrist
The scaphoid is a small wrist bone. Scaphoid bone fractures usually occur when a person falls heavil...
Screening for Osteoporosis
Screening for Osteoporosis
The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporo...
Stress Fracture
Stress Fracture
Stress fractures are small fractures which often occur in the weight bearing bones of the lower leg ...
Tibia (Shinbone) Shaft Fractures
Tibia (Shinbone) Shaft Fractures
A tibial shaft fracture is an injury that occurs to the tibia, which is one of the long bones of the...
Wrist Sprain
Wrist Sprain
A wrist sprain is an injury to a ligament in the wrist. It may be mild, moderate or severe, dependin...

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care Blood Donation - Recipients Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Iron Intake Calculator Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR