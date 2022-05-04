Muscle Strength may Predict Fracture Risks for Older Men

Advertisement

Previous studies have shown that low DXA lean mass, a commonly used but inaccurate approximation of muscle is unrelated to a higher risk of fracture. This has led some researchers to erroneously conclude that muscle is relatively unimportant for fracture risk.Dr. Cawthon and colleagues at leading academic medical centers across the U.S. prospectively studied 1,363 men (mean age, 84.2 years). The risk of fracture by quartile of D3Cr muscle mass was determined, and the study authors also investigated the mediating influence of physical performance (walking speed, chair stands, and grip strength) on the relationship between muscle mass and fracture.Results showed D3Cr muscle mass weakly correlated with femoral BMD (r=0.10, p<.001). However,Compared with men in the highest quartile, those in the lowest quartile of D3Cr muscle mass/weight were about twice as likely to have a clinical fracture, any non-spine fracture, and were about six times more likely to have a hip fracture after approximately four years of follow-up.D3Cr dilution assessment of muscle mass—currently available only in research settings and being tested by the MrOS Study and other researchers for clinical use—relies on several aspects of creatine biology to estimate muscle mass that does not rely on the same assumptions of compartment models (such as DXA), and may therefore represent a more accurate assessment of muscle mass.," says Steve Cummings, M.D., director of the SFCC and a principal investigator of MrOS at Sutter's California Pacific Medical Center., however more information from the best evidence is needed to confirm these findings and help guide clinical decision making.The limitation of the study is its sole cohort was male, as the measure of muscle mass was added to an ongoing study about osteoporosis in men (MrOS). It is important to determine if these associations are also true in women.If so, then it will be critical to test whether interventions that improve muscle mass also lower fracture risk and how the D3Cr dilution assessment of muscle mass may potentially be used in the clinic to measure health outcomes.Source: Medindia