medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

MRI Facilitates Diagnosis and Treatment Outcomes of Depression

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 13, 2018 at 12:52 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study assessed the potential of MRI biomarkers that may be useful for early diagnosis and evaluation of treatment outcomes for major depressive disorder (MDD), found new study conducted by Dr. Junfeng Li from the Department of Radiology, Heping Hospital of Changzhi Medical College, Shan Xi, China.
MRI Facilitates Diagnosis and Treatment Outcomes of Depression
MRI Facilitates Diagnosis and Treatment Outcomes of Depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) has a higher incidence in recent years and lays a high economic burden on families and society, in general. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential while the criteria could be used for diagnosis are now not available. Dr. Junfeng Li from the Department of Radiology, Heping Hospital of Changzhi Medical College, Shan Xi, China has been working in the field of depression and applications of MRI for years.

As the corresponding author of the paper, Dr. Li, summarizes various MRI techniques which have been used to explore the functional alterations of MDD. ReHo, ALFF, fALFF, and FC are commonly used parameters, and abnormalities were shown compared to healthy controls. Abnormal ReHo values identified in several brain regions, indicating abnormal activities occurred in corresponding regions and underlying the cognitive susceptibility to depression. Studies reported that patients with MDD have ALFF and fALFF abnormalities and put forward these abnormalities might be the indicators of brain dysfunction and may be used as reliable imaging markers for patients with MDD. Unbalanced information transfer in a wide range of brain regions is reflected by FC, as is referred in the article. Hence, FC may serve as a neuroimaging marker to investigate the human brain functions including those in patients with MDD.

Furthermore, Dr. Li comments that DTI and MRS can be used in the study of the molecular pathophysiology of different neuropsychiatric disorders, such as MDD, for that they are unique techniques directly detect the movement of water molecules in brain tissue and assess the concentration of various biochemical metabolites in the brain. Alterations of DTI reflect white matter damages and abnormalities of MRS indicate abnormal metabolism in MDD, which may all related to the pathogenesis of MDD.

However, Dr. Li also underlines that many problems are there to be addressed, such as the precise associations between abnormal changes and clinical symptoms, and the correlations between structural and functional changes and the like, and multicenter trials and longitudinal dynamic tracking surveys are needed in the future.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Neurogenetics of a Genetic Polymorphism in Major Depressive Disorder

Neurogenetics of a Genetic Polymorphism in Major Depressive Disorder

Study identifies the effects of a SLC6A15 gene variant on resting-state brain function in patients with major depressive disorder.

Depression Calculator

Depression Calculator

A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.

How to Handle Depression

How to Handle Depression

Few tips that could help you to manage depression. It is ok to be moody once in a while but if you feel moody for a longer period of time then it could be depression.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Magnetic Resonance Imaging Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...