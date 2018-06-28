Mothers who are living in a household with two or more smokers are more likely to stop breastfeeding their babies sooner. The findings of the study are published in Breastfeeding Medicine.

Mothers Living with Smokers Stop Breastfeeding Their Babies Sooner

‘Nursing mothers who were exposed to two or more smokers in the household had a significantly shorter duration of breastfeeding.’

In a Hong Kong-based study, researchers discovered that these mothers are at 30 percent higher risk for ending breastfeeding before a year.The study entitled, "The Effects of Secondary Cigarette Smoke from Household Members on Breastfeeding Duration: A Prospective Cohort Study," examines a cohort of 1,277 mother and baby pairs from four major hospitals in Hong Kong. Coauthors Kris Lok, Man Ping Wang, and Vincci Chan of the University of Hong Kong School of Nursing and Marie Tarrant of the University of British Columbia School of Nursing use self-reported questionnaires to collect demographic data, parental smoking habits, and other variable data.Researchers followed up with participants with a phone interview at 12 months or when they had finished breastfeeding. The study comes during a city-wide push to decrease smoking rates and increase breastfeeding duration."Once again we are reminded that cigarette smoking is not only dangerous to your health but also to the most vulnerable members of your household," says Arthur I. Eidelman, MD, Editor-in-Chief ofSource: Eurekalert