medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Pieces to the Age-Related Memory Loss Mystery Found

by Rishika Gupta on  June 28, 2018 at 4:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Unusual signaling (activation) of the neuronal circuits which are responsible for memory, in general, can influence the other circuits associated with aging to act differently. This study serves to bring people closer to the understanding the aging process.
New Pieces to the Age-Related Memory Loss Mystery Found
New Pieces to the Age-Related Memory Loss Mystery Found

The work developed over three years by a team of Portuguese, French and German scientists now shows that specific changes in the signaling of circuits involved in memory induce an abnormal response of the neurons in the brain that is associated with aging. Understanding these processes is crucial in defining new therapeutic strategies as aging is the greatest risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases.

The researchers studied the brains of elderly patients and found for the first time that an adenosine receptor, called A2A (caffeine target in the brain) is located explicitly in neurons. "We already knew that this receptor was increased under these conditions, but little was known about the type of cells in which the receptors would actually be located. We have demonstrated that these receptors are mainly concentrated in neurons, and less in glial cells, at least in elderly patients, "explains Luísa Lopes, iMM researcher and leading scientist of the study.

To better understand its function, the team of researchers generated an animal model that reproduces the increase of adenosine receptor in the same brain areas as those observed in patients. The team found that in these neurons, there is an increased release of glutamate, the most abundant neurotransmitter in the brain.

Using a combination of electrical records and calcium measurements it was possible to detect that under these conditions an overactivation of glutamate signaling occurs. "Just by altering the amount of the adenosine receptor in hippocampal and cortex neurons we induced a profile that we have called early aging, as it causes cognitive deficits and changes in neuronal transmission," explains Mariana Temido, the first author of the study and student of the iMM BioMed PhD programme.

"To prove the importance of this finding, we wanted to test if the same mechanism occurs in older animals and not only in our model. On the one hand, we have demonstrated that the overactivation of glutamate receptors is detected in elderly animals. On the other hand, we have shown that the A2A receptor is indeed involved in this circuit because when we blocked its action, we normalized both neuronal functions and reversed memory deficits, "says Luísa Lopes.

This work opens new perspectives for the design of drugs that regulate this new aberrant signaling, namely the caffeine family that was also tested effectively in the study. In addition, it allows to create new models that are useful in the understanding of aging.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Emotional Closeness and Sexual Activity in Older Adults Do Not Affect Memory Loss

Emotional Closeness and Sexual Activity in Older Adults Do Not Affect Memory Loss

Sexual activity and emotional closeness in older adults are unrelated to the rate of cognitive decline, finds a recent study.

Do Hearing Problems Cause Memory Loss?

Do Hearing Problems Cause Memory Loss?

People with central hearing loss were twice as likely to have mild cognitive impairment as people who had no hearing loss.

Epilepsy-associated Seizures and Memory Loss Linked to Loss of Brain Cells

Epilepsy-associated Seizures and Memory Loss Linked to Loss of Brain Cells

A small group of cells in the brain had a big effect on seizures and memory in a mouse model of epilepsy.

Here's How Seizures Lead to Memory Loss

Here's How Seizures Lead to Memory Loss

A new mechanism developed helps explain how seizures can lead to memory loss. The levels of deltaFosB and calbindin are essential markers of brain activity and memory function.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Amnesia

Amnesia

Amnesia, is profound memory loss caused by a physical injury inflicted on the brain, by an infection or by a traumatic or emotional experience.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Korsakoff Syndrome

Korsakoff Syndrome

Korsakoff Syndrome is a memory disorder caused due to alcohol abuse and thiamine (vitamin B1) deficiency. Memory loss and confabulation are the main symptoms.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

If you think about how to train the brain, then you may also think if there are ways to improve memory. There are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease Amnesia Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power Korsakoff Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...