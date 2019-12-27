medindia

Most Shoppers Unaware of Risk Factors of Glaucoma

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 27, 2019 at 4:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Only around a fifth of shoppers were aware of risk factors and need for tests of the pressure inside their eyes (intraocular pressure), when measured at a Pop-Up health check station set up across eight shopping centres in England, according to study published in the journal, BMJ Open.
Most Shoppers Unaware of Risk Factors of Glaucoma
Most Shoppers Unaware of Risk Factors of Glaucoma

High intraocular pressure is a major risk factor for 'primary open angle glaucoma' (POAG), the most common form of glaucoma1, as well as other forms.

Show Full Article


The researchers from City, University of London invited passers-by to the one-day Pop-Up health check stations to answer questions about their eye health, including whether they knew anything about their 'eye pressure', and to have a simple test to check their intraocular pressure with a hand-held 'tonometer'.

In total, 858 volunteers agreed to answer questions about their eye pressure, and 768 of those agreed to be tested.

In half of cases, volunteers were also invited to have their blood pressure tested to see whether this widely known, general health check might increase pick-up of the test of intraocular pressure, and thus raise awareness of having it checked and the importance of visiting an optometrist regularly. Combined testing was held on a different day to the test of intraocular pressure alone.

The study found that only 19% of shoppers knew anything about their intraocular pressure, including the tonometer test for it; as opposed to 71% who had some knowledge about their blood pressure.

The study also found that when the intraocular test was advertised alongside the blood pressure test, significantly more shoppers took up the opportunity to answer questions and get tested for both. When advertised together 60% of those asked agreed to participate, as opposed to only 40% when the intraocular test was advertised alone.

Glaucoma is an umbrella term for a group of degenerative diseases of the optic nerve at the back of the eye, which can cause irreversible loss of a person's field of vision, and is estimated to represent 11% of cases of serious sight impairment in the UK, second only to macular degeneration2.

In England, 90% of referrals for cases of suspected glaucoma into secondary specialist care are the result of opportunistic case findings by optometrists3-5, but it is estimated that one third of primary open angle glaucoma cases remain undiagnosed in the UK6.

The Pop-Up Health Check stations were set up in shopping centres in Bristol, Cambridge, Coventry, Northampton, Nottingham, Preston and Stoke-on-Trent.

Dr Laura Edwards is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Moorfield's Eye Hospital and led on the study testing while at the Crabb Lab at City, University of London. She said:

"Awareness of eye pressure among the public is abysmally low. Whilst a definitive diagnosis of glaucoma requires many tests, we wanted to see whether advertising and administering one of the tests directly to the public in a targeted community setting was feasible and could raise awareness of the importance of this aspect of eye health.

"More people engaged with our Pop-Up stations on days when our eye health check was offered alongside testing blood pressure, which suggests that an unfamiliar health message can be promoted by aligning it with one that the public is more familiar with.

"We hope our findings can inform strategies for public health schemes that engage the public with their eye health and promote education about the importance of regular eye examinations."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.

Aniridia

Aniridia is a genetic eye disorder in which the iris is partially or entirely absent. It is associated with glaucoma, cataract, keratopathy and other eye problems.

Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation

Eye pain usually follows trauma, eye infection or inflammation of the eye and the surrounding structures. The cause of eye pain can be diagnosed based on the type of pain and associated symptoms.

Eye Redness

Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to excessive straining or due to inflammation.

Ocular Hypertension

Ocular hypertension is an increase in the intraocular pressure (pressure in the eye) above the upper limit of normal (12-22 mm Hg).

More News on:

GlaucomaEyeVisionBlindness FactsEye RednessEye Pain Symptom EvaluationOcular HypertensionAniridiaIridectomy
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Diabetes Diet

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive