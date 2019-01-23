medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

More Than a Quarter of Kids Under 5 in Delhi are Underweight: Survey

by Iswarya on  January 23, 2019 at 10:26 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids in the national capital may encounter stunted growth and become more exposed to diseases as over a quarter of them under the age of five are underweight, reveals a National Family Health Survey.
More Than a Quarter of Kids Under 5 in Delhi are Underweight: Survey
More Than a Quarter of Kids Under 5 in Delhi are Underweight: Survey

According to data provided by the fourth edition of the survey, 27.3 percent children in Delhi have an improper age-weight ratio, falling below the World Health Organization (WHO) standard, indicating the lack of nutrition in the diet they take.

"Our children require the best nutrition as they grow faster in this age and need proper nutrition for healthy growth. However, they are also the biggest sufferers due to lack of equal access to nutrition.

"Malnutrition is not just lack of food; it is a combination of factors like insufficient protein, energy and micronutrients, poor care and feeding practices, inadequate health services, frequent infections or disease, and poor water and sanitation.

"In the long term, it may impair the child's physical and mental development," said Raghuram Mallaiah, Director, Neonatology at New Delhi's Fortis La Femme.

He added that inadequate nutrition may stunt a child's growth, deprive him or her of essential vitamins and minerals, and make children more susceptible to infectious diseases such as malaria, diarrhea, measles and can even cause death.

According to the WHO, malnutrition is the single biggest threat to global public health and causes nearly 45 percent deaths of children aged under five years.

As per reports, malnutrition in children impacts their education as the degree of cognitive impairment is directly related to the severity of stunting and Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA).

Stunted children in the first two years of life usually have lower cognitive test scores, delayed enrolment, higher absenteeism, and more class repetition compared with non-stunted children.

Vitamin A deficiency in children reduces immunity and increases the incidence and gravity of infectious diseases that result in increased school absenteeism.

Underweight children are likely to be at a greater risk of premature death due to the negative impacts of undernourishment such as micronutrient deficiencies, poor immunity, and susceptibility to infections.

"To fight this menace, we need to create sustainable, resilient food systems for healthy diets and ensure that social protection and nutrition-related education is available to all.

"We also need to align our health systems to the nutrition needs of children, ensuring that policies are devised to improve access to nutrition," Mallaiah said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read the article to know 10 best healthy foods that promote weight gain in children. Learn about safe weight gain tips too.

Risk Factors for Underweight Children Below Five Years in Rwanda Identified

In the analysis of the 2010 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey, risk factors were analyzed to reduce the prevalence of underweight children in Rwanda.

Low Glucose Levels in Underweight Pregnant Japanese Women Associated With Smaller Babies

Women with low body mass index and low glucose challenge test (GCT) were associated with smaller babies.

Half of Slum Children in New Delhi are Underweight: CRY Study

62.2% of the children in slums in Chennai are underweight, while Kolkata and Mumbai slums have 49% and 41% underweight children respectively.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Personalized Medicine

Health Benefits of Flavonoids

Nail Infections Caused by Manicures
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive