Mindfulness Meditation can Prevent Major Depression

by Hannah Joy on  March 14, 2018 at 3:37 PM Mental Health News
Mindfulness meditation training helps reduce the incidence of major depression and can also improve depression symptoms among primary care patients with subthreshold depression.
Mindfulness Meditation can Prevent Major Depression
Mindfulness Meditation can Prevent Major Depression

A randomized controlled trial of adults with subthreshold depression compared a usual care group in which there was no psychological intervention (n=116) with a behavioral activation group focused on mindfulness meditation (n=115).

Intervention participants were invited to attend weekly two-hour mindfulness training sessions for eight consecutive weeks.

At 12 months, there was a statistically significant difference in the incidence of major depressive disorder between groups (11 percent in the mindfulness group compared to 27 percent in usual care).

Mindfulness training also had a small effect in reducing depression symptoms (between-group mean difference = 3.85).

Other secondary outcomes demonstrated no significant change.

The authors suggest that, for patients with subthreshold depression who have not had a major depressive episode in the past six months, mindfulness training is a feasible method of preventing major depression.

The authors plan future research into the cost-effectiveness, health service use implications, and acceptability of mindfulness training.



Source: Eurekalert

