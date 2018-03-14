Mindfulness Meditation can Prevent Major Depression

Mindfulness meditation training helps reduce the incidence of major depression and can also improve depression symptoms among primary care patients with subthreshold depression.

A randomized controlled trial of adults with subthreshold depression compared a usual care group in which there was no psychological intervention (n=116) with a behavioral activation group focused on



‘Mindfulness meditation training is the possible method that helps prevent major depression.’ Intervention participants were invited to attend weekly two-hour mindfulness training sessions for eight consecutive weeks.



At 12 months, there was a statistically significant difference in the incidence of major depressive disorder between groups (11 percent in the mindfulness group compared to 27 percent in usual care).



Mindfulness training also had a small effect in reducing



Other secondary outcomes demonstrated no significant change.



The authors suggest that, for patients with subthreshold depression who have not had a major depressive episode in the past six months, mindfulness training is a feasible method of



The authors plan future research into the cost-effectiveness, health service use implications, and acceptability of mindfulness training.







