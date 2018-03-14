Mindfulness Meditation can Prevent Major Depression

Mindfulness meditation training helps reduce the incidence of major depression and can also improve depression symptoms among primary care patients with subthreshold depression.
A randomized controlled trial of adults with subthreshold depression compared a usual care group in which there was no psychological intervention (n=116) with a behavioral activation group focused on mindfulness meditation
(n=115).
‘Mindfulness meditation training is the possible method that helps prevent major depression.’
Intervention participants were invited to attend weekly two-hour mindfulness training sessions for eight consecutive weeks.
At 12 months, there was a statistically significant difference in the incidence of major depressive disorder between groups (11 percent in the mindfulness group compared to 27 percent in usual care).
Mindfulness training also had a small effect in reducing depression symptoms
(between-group mean difference = 3.85).
Other secondary outcomes demonstrated no significant change.
The authors suggest that, for patients with subthreshold depression who have not had a major depressive episode in the past six months, mindfulness training is a feasible method of preventing major depression
.
The authors plan future research into the cost-effectiveness, health service use implications, and acceptability of mindfulness training.
Source: Eurekalert