medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Lead Exposure linked to Premature Heart Disease Deaths

by Hannah Joy on  March 14, 2018 at 5:27 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Low-level lead exposure from petrol, paint and old plumbing can cause hundreds of thousands of premature heart disease deaths in the US.

Every year, nearly 256,000 Americans die from heart disease due to traces of the toxic metal in the environment.
Lead Exposure linked to Premature Heart Disease Deaths
Lead Exposure linked to Premature Heart Disease Deaths

Lead was added to petrol to boost engine compression until the 1990s. Lead was once widely used before being banned in the US in 1978 and the EU in 1992 to improve the performance of the household paint.

Lead pipes were extensively used in plumbing and can be found in older resources.

Lead exposure is associated with high blood pressure, hardening of the arteries and coronary heart disease.

Lead researcher Professor Bruce Lanphear, from Simon Fraser University in Canada, said that the study estimates the impact of lead exposure on adults in the past who are currently aged 44 years old or above in the USA, who were exposed to lead during those years before the study began.

Professor Lanphear also said, "Today, lead exposure is much lower because of regulations banning the use of lead in petrol, paints and other consumer products, so the number of deaths from lead exposure will be lower in younger generations. Still, lead represents a leading cause of disease and death, and it is important to continue our efforts to reduce environmental lead exposure."

Scientists analyzed the data collected from the Third Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES-III), which was a major study monitoring the health of US citizens.

Scientists for almost 20 years followed about 14,300 participants, and a medical examination was done for all at the start of the study, which included a blood test for lead.

The readings of lead ranged from less than one microgram to 56 micrograms per decilitre of blood.

People with high levels of lead in their blood at least 6.7 micrograms were twice more likely to die from ischaemic heart disease than those with low levels of lead in their blood.

Overall, the cardiovascular death risk has raised by 70 percent by higher levels of lead exposure.

The research team estimated that about 28.7 percent of cases of annual premature heart disease death could be due to lead and a total of 256,000 deaths occur per year in the US.

The findings were reported in The Lancet Public Health journal.

Prof Lanphear added that this study highlights the 'safe levels' of lead and suggest that low-level environmental lead exposure is a leading risk factor for premature death in the USA.

"Currently, low levels of lead exposure are important, but largely ignored risk factor for deaths from cardiovascular disease. Public health measures, such as decreasing lower housing, phasing out lead-containing jet fuels, replacing lead-plumbing lines, and reducing emissions from smelters and lead battery facilities, will be vital to prevent lead exposure."

Tim Chico, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Sheffield, said that this study suggests that lead or factors that increase people's exposure to lead can cause thousands of more deaths every year than we previously thought.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Lead Poisoning

Lead Poisoning

Lead Poisoning occurs due to exposure to the heavy metal lead. The presence of lead in the body above a certain limit is associated with severe health effects.

Boffins Explain How Lead Exposure Damages the Brain

Boffins Explain How Lead Exposure Damages the Brain

In a new study, researchers have established how exposure to lead during early brain development in children can damage it.

Childhood Lead Exposure Could be Linked to Crime Rate

Childhood Lead Exposure Could be Linked to Crime Rate

A decreased lead exposure in children could reduce the violence crime rate, finds a new study.

Lead Exposure Lowers IQ, Emotional Problems in Children: Study

Lead Exposure Lowers IQ, Emotional Problems in Children: Study

Lead exposure lowers the IQ of children and even causes behavioral and emotional problems, reveals a new study.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...