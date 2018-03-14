medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Genes Normally Expressed in The Retina are Involved in Medulloblastoma

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 14, 2018 at 2:20 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The normal cell death called 'apoptosis' that could reduce brain tumors in childhood cancer medulloblastoma, is prevented by genes expressed in the retina, recent research finds.
Genes Normally Expressed in The Retina are Involved in Medulloblastoma
Genes Normally Expressed in The Retina are Involved in Medulloblastoma

Medulloblastoma is treated with a combination of surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which results in a survival rate of 80 percent, albeit with significant side effects. Group 3 medulloblastoma, associated with frequent rates of recurrence and a much lower survival rate, is characterized by the expression of a gene cluster named "photoreceptor program". Normally, these genes are only expressed in the retina, where they define photoreceptor identity and, in particular, ensure that light signals are converted into nerve impulses.

Given that they are not expressed during the normal development of the cerebellum, activation of these genes in medulloblastoma is very surprising. Aberrant differentiation programs - unrelated to the tissue in which the tumor originates - have already been found in other types of cancer but never thought to be directly involved in the tumor process.

Celio Pouponnot, CNRS researcher at the Institut Curie, together with Franck Bourdeaut, medical researcher at the Institut Curie, and Paul Northcott at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, United States, decided to examine the role this "photoreceptor program" could play in a medulloblastoma.

The presence of a protein known as NRL within this "photoreceptor program" initially drew the attention of Celio Pouponnot's team, which for many years has studied a family of proteins similar to NRL that is involved in the formation of cancers. Researchers also identified the role of another protein specific to the retina: CRX. Strikingly, this study shows that both these factors are involved in the medulloblastoma by activating key genes: CCND2, which promotes cell proliferation, and BCL2L1, which inhibits cell death (apoptosis).

The research team then used pharmacological agents to target these anti-apoptotic proteins in preclinical models by grafting human medulloblastoma cells into mice. This treatment shrunk the tumor and extended the lives of the mice, proving the potential of this therapeutic target. These results, however, cannot be directly transposed to children for whom such pharmacological agents could be toxic.

More generally, this study shows the potential benefit of studying signs of aberrant differentiations in cancer processes, highlighting a new area in cancer research.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Headache / Cephalgia

Headache / Cephalgia

A headache literally means 'pain in the head'. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Weaver Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...