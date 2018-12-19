medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Mind-body Exercises May Boost Cognitive Function in Older Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 19, 2018 at 10:47 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mind-body exercise can significantly improve cognitive function in older adults, reports a new study.
Mind-body Exercises May Boost Cognitive Function in Older Adults
Mind-body Exercises May Boost Cognitive Function in Older Adults

Mind-body exercises--especially tai chi and dance mind-body exercise--are beneficial for improving global cognition, cognitive flexibility, working memory, verbal fluency, and learning in older adults. The findings come from a meta-analysis of all relevant published studies.

The Journal of the American Geriatrics Society analysis included 32 randomized controlled trials with 3,624 older adults with or without cognitive impairment.

The investigators noted that mind-body exercise, as a therapy that combines mental concentration, breathing control, and body movement, is beneficial for improving flexibility and mental health, but no previous studies have evaluated the effects of all major forms of mind-body exercise in a single work.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Tai Chi as Exercise Option for Patients With Heart Disease

Tai chi holds promise as exercise option for patients with coronary heart disease at cardiac rehab who quit exercise after heart attack.

Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise

In a fitness program, music has a favourable impact on the energy, physical performance (psychophysiology), and emotions (psychology) of an individual. The tempo influences the rate of physical activity.

Tai Chi Versus Aerobic Exercise For Symptom Relief In Fibromyalgia

Recent randomized controlled study compares efficacy of tai chi versus aerobic exercise in providing relief from fibromyalgia symptoms.

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk

Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.

Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits

Outdoor exercises help burn fat aerobically and build lean muscle mass. Choose your own regime of outdoor workouts enroute to nature and fitness.

Winter Exercises

Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.

More News on:

Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk Winter Exercises Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits 

What's New on Medindia

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Brow Lift Cosmetic Surgery

Your Guide to a Good Gut
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive