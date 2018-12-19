Mind-body exercise can significantly improve cognitive function in older adults, reports a new study.

Mind-body Exercises May Boost Cognitive Function in Older Adults

‘Mind-body exercises like tai chi and dance combine mental concentration, breathing control, and body movement can boost cognitive function, working memory, verbal fluency, and learning ability in older adults.’

Mind-body exercises--especially tai chi and dance mind-body exercise--are beneficial for improving global cognition, cognitive flexibility, working memory, verbal fluency, and learning in older adults. The findings come from a meta-analysis of all relevant published studies.Theanalysis included 32 randomized controlled trials with 3,624 older adults with or without cognitive impairment.The investigators noted that mind-body exercise, as a therapy that combines mental concentration, breathing control, and body movement, is beneficial for improving flexibility and mental health, but no previous studies have evaluated the effects of all major forms of mind-body exercise in a single work.Source: Eurekalert