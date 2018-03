Mind and body treatment of Tai Chi exercise was found to be more effective than aerobic exercise in treating fibromyalgia symptoms according to a recent randomized controlled trial conducted at Tufts Medical Center, a tertiary care academic hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.For the current study, a randomized controlled trial was conducted by scientists at Tufts Medical Center, a tertiary care academic hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.Thus, the findings of theto improve pain symptoms and patient's quality of life. It is hoped that tai chi might help to reduce the burden associated with long term opioid use in fibromyalgia patients.

Tai Chi Versus Aerobic Exercise For Symptom Relief In Fibromyalgia

‘Tai Chi mind body treatment provides superior relief of fibromyalgia symptoms and can be considered a potential therapeutic option for this condition.’

About Fibromyalgia

About Tai Chi

Interestingly, three randomized trials and three non-randomized single arm studies conducted previously have shown that tai chi exercise decreases pain and improves physical, as well as, mental health in patients with fibromyalgia but concluded that bigger and more rigorous trials would be needed to validate their results.In conclusion this study strongly suggests that tai chi mind-body treatment offers better pain relief in fibromyalgia although tai chi as standard of care treatment may be difficult to incorporate across clinical settings due to practical limitations.Fibromyalgia is a complex condition characterized by generalized chronic muscle and joint pain, tiredness, sleep disturbances , significant limitation in physical activities and psychological impairment, resulting in significant morbidity and increasing healthcare costs. It affects about 2-4% of the general population between 18 and 65 years globally.It is believed to be due to disordered pain regulation associated with neuroendocrine changes in the central and peripheral nervous systems.Currently, there is no cure for fibromyalgia, and core treatments involve a multidisciplinary approach, including drugs and exercise, cognitive behavioral therapy, and health education.Although drugs offer modest short-term relief, several patients discontinue treatment due to lack of efficacy, intolerance or adverse effects due to the drug.Tai chi is an ancient exercise form rooted in traditional Chinese medicine that began as a martial art and has been practiced for several centuries. This complex, multisystem mind-body intervention aims to integrate physical, psychosocial, behavioral and spiritual elements to promote health and fitness.Source: Medindia