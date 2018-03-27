Tai Chi Versus Aerobic Exercise For Symptom Relief In Fibromyalgia

Highlights:
- Tai Chi mind body treatment offers better symptom relief in
fibromyalgia according to recent study.
- Currently aerobic exercise is the most commonly recommended
non-drug treatment in fibromyalgia.
- Fibromyalgia is a common condition marked by tiredness, widespread
body pain and sleep disturbances affecting two to four percent of the
population between 18 to 65 years globally.
Mind and body treatment
of Tai Chi exercise was
found to be more effective than aerobic exercise in
treating fibromyalgia symptoms according to a recent randomized controlled
trial conducted at Tufts
Medical Center, a tertiary care academic hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
Reason For Study
- Presently, moderate aerobic exercise is prescribed as
part of standard care non-drug management of fibromyalgia symptoms.
- However, many patients are unable to
do or to adhere to the prescribed exercise regimen due to fluctuations in
symptoms, and remain unfit as a result.
- Also drug treatments have not been
found to be very satisfactory.
- Therefore, newer approaches to
treatment may be needed to help these patients with their chronic pain,
psychological symptoms and to improve their quality of life.
Methods of the Study
For
the current study, a randomized controlled
trial was conducted by scientists at Tufts Medical Center, a tertiary care academic
hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
- The study involved 226 participants with mean age of 52 suffering from
fibromyalgia (as defined by the American
College of Rheumatology 1990 and 2010 criteria). Ninety two percent of
patients were female and 61 percent were Caucasians.
- Participants were randomly assigned to one of five
groups, namely
- One group to 24 weeks of
supervised aerobic exercise twice a week or
- Four groups (different schedules) of
either 12 or 24 weeks of yang-style supervised tai chi, once
or twice a week
- 151 candidates were assigned to Tai Chi regimen and the remainder
75 to the aerobic exercise program.
- The primary outcome parameter measured was occurrence of visible
change in the revised fibromyalgia impact questionnaire (FIQR) scores
at 24 weeks compared to baseline symptoms.
- Other
parameters (secondary outcomes) assessed
included patient's global assessment, self-efficacy, coping strategies,
anxiety, depression, physical functional performance, limitation of
activity, sleep, and quality of life.
Key Findings of Study
- All five groups showed symptomatic improvement of both primary and
secondary outcomes measured
- Tai chi treatment groups showed
greater benefit compared to aerobic exercise given in the same frequency
for similar duration (24 weeks, twice weekly)
- The groups who did tai chi for 24 weeks showed much better
improvements than those who received it for only 12 weeks i.e. dose
dependent improvement
- There was no significant difference
in benefit in the groups who were administered tai chi twice a week
compared with once weekly
- Participants attended the tai chi
training sessions more regularly than participants who attended aerobic
exercise program i.e. tai chi treatment compliance was better
- The therapeutic effects seen with
tai chi were more consistent across all instructors.
- No serious adverse events were
reported due to any of these interventions
Thus, the findings of the study appear
to suggest that tai chi treatment is superior to aerobic exercise for
fibromyalgia patients and could be considered as a therapeutic option
to
improve pain symptoms and patient's quality of life. It is hoped that tai chi might help to reduce the
burden associated with long term opioid use in fibromyalgia patients.
Interestingly,
three randomized trials and three non-randomized single arm studies conducted
previously have shown that tai chi exercise decreases pain and improves
physical,
as well as,
mental health in patients with fibromyalgia but concluded that bigger and more
rigorous trials would be needed to validate their results.
‘Tai Chi mind body treatment provides superior relief of fibromyalgia symptoms and can be considered a potential therapeutic option for this condition.’
In
conclusion this study strongly suggests that tai chi mind-body treatment offers
better pain relief in fibromyalgia although tai chi as standard of care
treatment may be difficult to incorporate across clinical settings due to
practical limitations.
About Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia
is a complex condition characterized by generalized chronic muscle and joint
pain, tiredness,
sleep disturbances
, significant limitation
in physical activities and psychological impairment, resulting in significant
morbidity and increasing healthcare costs. It affects about 2-4% of the
general population between 18 and 65 years globally.
It
is believed to be due to disordered pain regulation associated with
neuroendocrine changes in the central and peripheral nervous systems.
Currently,
there is no cure for fibromyalgia, and core treatments involve a multidisciplinary approach, including drugs
and exercise, cognitive behavioral therapy, and health education.
Although
drugs offer modest short-term relief, several patients discontinue treatment
due to lack of efficacy, intolerance or adverse effects due to the drug.
About Tai Chi
Tai chi is an ancient exercise form rooted in traditional Chinese
medicine that began as a martial art and has been practiced for several
centuries. This complex, multisystem mind-body intervention aims to integrate
physical, psychosocial, behavioral and spiritual elements to promote health and
fitness.Reference:
- Chenchen Wang, Christopher H Schmid, Roger A Fielding, William F Harvey, Kieran F Reid, Lori Lyn Price, Jeffrey B Driban, Robert Kalish, Ramel Rones, Timothy McAlindon, "Effect of tai chi versus aerobic exercise for fibromyalgia: comparative effectiveness randomized controlled trial." BMJ (2018); 360 DOI: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.k851
