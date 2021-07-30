Millet-based Diets Help Keep Blood Sugar Levels Under Control

Consumption of millets could reduce blood glucose levels and also helps maintain them under control. A new study by researchers from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid (ICRISAT) has reported this based on the most extensive systematic review on the topic to date.



"No one knew there were so many scientific studies undertaken on millets' effect on diabetes, and these benefits were often contested. This systematic review of the studies published in scientific journals has proven that millets can keep blood glucose levels in check and reduce the risk of diabetes. It has also shown just how well these smart foods do it," said Dr. Anitha, the study's lead author, and a Senior Nutrition Scientist at ICRISAT.

‘People who had millets as a part of their daily diet showed a 12-15% drop in their blood sugar levels. These grains could do this when cooked through any procedures like boiling, baking, and steaming.’





Glycaemic Index is an indicator that shows how quickly a food can affect the blood glucose level.



The study also found a drop of 12-15% in the blood sugar levels of diabetic people who followed a millet-based diet. This diet was also able to transform their sugar levels from diabetic to pre-diabetes levels.



Around eleven kinds of millets are considered in the study. All of them were capable of lowering the GI even after boiling, baking, and steaming compared to rice, wheat, and maize.



Millets are part of the solution to mitigate the challenges associated with malnutrition, human health, natural resource degradation, and climate change. Trans-disciplinary research involving multiple stakeholders is required to create resilient, sustainable, and nutritious food systems," highlighted Dr. Jacqueline Hughes, Director General, ICRISAT.



The findings of the study were published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition .







According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, 34.2 million people have diabetes. Countries including India, China, and the USA have the highest numbers of people with diabetes, says the International Diabetes Association.