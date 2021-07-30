Gut Microbiome Could be One of the Reasons Behind Longevity: Study

Gut bacteria might direct us towards the secret to longer life, found a new study. Researchers have now confirmed the link between the gut microbiome and longevity.



They found that centenarians, the people who have reached the age of hundred years, carry unique gut microorganisms compared to the young adults and people in their eighties.

‘Odoribacteraceae is a family of good bacteria present in the gut. They are capable of producing a unique bile acid that helps fight against gastrointestinal pathogens.’

What Forms The Unique Gut Microbiome Of Centenarians?



To understand how centenarians display decreased susceptibility to aging-associated illness and other infectious diseases, the research team analyzed the stool samples from three groups of Japanese people:



• People aged at least 100



• Elderly individuals (aged between 85 and 89 years old)



• Younger individuals (aged between 21 and 55 years old)



On experimenting, they found that centenarians had microbes from the family Odoribacteraceae, which are capable of producing Isoallo-lithocholic acid compared with elderly and young individuals.



"Perhaps genetic factors and diet have influenced the composition of the gut microbiota. These bugs could also be inherited, but we don't have any data indicating this possibility," said study author Professor Kenya Honda to MailOnline.



How Could These Bacteria Promote Longevity?



The unique bile acid produced by the bacterial family has potent antimicrobial effects against many infectious bacteria, especially Clostridioides diffcile and Enterococcus faecium .



Clostridioides difficile causes unpleasant, serious bowel problems, including diarrhea, says the National Health Service. Also, a 2020 study showed that the bacterium Enterococcus faecium has an 'inherent quality to build resistance to antibiotics that allow it to thrive in hospital environments.' It is associated with infections of the urinary tract and bloodstream.



The team suggests that these antibacterial effects of the centenarian gut microbiome could be one of the reasons behind their longevity.



"Our findings show an association between Odoribacteriaceae and centenarians. Although it might suggest that these bile-acid-producing bacteria may contribute to longer lifespans, we do not have any data showing the cause and effect relationship between them," concluded Professor Honda, co-investigator of the study.



