by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gut Microbiome Could be One of the Reasons Behind Longevity: Study
Gut bacteria might direct us towards the secret to longer life, found a new study. Researchers have now confirmed the link between the gut microbiome and longevity.

They found that centenarians, the people who have reached the age of hundred years, carry unique gut microorganisms compared to the young adults and people in their eighties.

The study has been published in the journal Nature .


What Forms The Unique Gut Microbiome Of Centenarians?

To understand how centenarians display decreased susceptibility to aging-associated illness and other infectious diseases, the research team analyzed the stool samples from three groups of Japanese people:

• People aged at least 100

• Elderly individuals (aged between 85 and 89 years old)

• Younger individuals (aged between 21 and 55 years old)

On experimenting, they found that centenarians had microbes from the family Odoribacteraceae, which are capable of producing Isoallo-lithocholic acid compared with elderly and young individuals.

"Perhaps genetic factors and diet have influenced the composition of the gut microbiota. These bugs could also be inherited, but we don't have any data indicating this possibility," said study author Professor Kenya Honda to MailOnline.

How Could These Bacteria Promote Longevity?

The unique bile acid produced by the bacterial family has potent antimicrobial effects against many infectious bacteria, especially Clostridioides diffcile and Enterococcus faecium .

Clostridioides difficile causes unpleasant, serious bowel problems, including diarrhea, says the National Health Service. Also, a 2020 study showed that the bacterium Enterococcus faecium has an 'inherent quality to build resistance to antibiotics that allow it to thrive in hospital environments.' It is associated with infections of the urinary tract and bloodstream.

The team suggests that these antibacterial effects of the centenarian gut microbiome could be one of the reasons behind their longevity.

"Our findings show an association between Odoribacteriaceae and centenarians. Although it might suggest that these bile-acid-producing bacteria may contribute to longer lifespans, we do not have any data showing the cause and effect relationship between them," concluded Professor Honda, co-investigator of the study.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Aerobic Exercise Can Alter Gut Microbe Composition
Regular exercises such as walking, running, swimming improve the levels of short chain fatty acid-producing bacteria which help reduce inflammation.
READ MORE
Gut Microbes in a Baby’s Digestive Tract can Prevent Asthma
Babies born to mothers with asthma are at an increased risk of developing asthma, especially baby boys are more at risk than girls.
READ MORE
Healthy Gut Bacteria Reduce Risk of Death in Heart Failure Patients
A diet rich in dietary fiber is associated with the growth of healthier gut bacteria, which in turn reduce the risk of death in heart failure patients or the need for a heart transplant, reveals a recent study.
READ MORE
Is There a Link Between Gut Microbes and Stroke?
Gut microbe enzyme called CutC increases the risk of stroke severity and worsens outcomes. However, targeting this enzyme can be a promising approach in the future to prevent stroke.
READ MORE
Leaky Gut Syndrome
Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.
READ MORE
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut
Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Probiotics - Support System for the GutLeaky Gut Syndrome