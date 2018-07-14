Risk of developing tinnitus (feeling of ringing in ears) and other inner ear disorders may be increased in people with a chronic migraine than those without the condition, reports a study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Migraine May Increase Ear Disorders

‘A cochlear disorder is a condition that affects the inner ear which shows symptoms in the form of vibrating sound and ringing feeling in the ear and can also result in sudden deafness.’

The researchers found that the risk of cochlear disorders, especially for tinnitus, was found to be significantly higher among patients with a history of migraines.The study may support the presence and/or concept of "a cochlear migraine," said researchers including Juen-Haur Hwang from Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital, Taiwan.Cochlear disorders are a condition that affects "snail shell shaped" part of the inner ear which receives sound in the form of vibrations and includes tinnitus, sensorineural hearing impairment, and/or sudden deafness.For the study, the team included data from 1,056 patients with a history of migraines and 4,224 controls. The cumulative incidence of cochlear disorders in the migraine cohort was significantly higher by 12.2 percent than that in the matched non-migraine cohort of nearly six percent.Subgroup analysis showed that compared with the non-migraine cohort, the adjusted hazard ratios in the migraine cohort were 3.30 for tinnitus, 1.03 for sensorineural hearing impairment, and 1.22 for sudden deafness, suggesting that people with migraine history are more susceptible to developing tinnitus than any other form of cochlear disorders.Another study, published in the journal Cephalalgia, showed that a migraine is a risk factor for sudden sensorineural hearing loss -- characterized by rapid loss of hearing in one or both ears, which may occur immediately or over the course of several days.The researchers hypothesized that these abnormalities could be a result of compromised blood supply to the auditory system due to the migraine attacks.Source: IANS