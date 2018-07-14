Gone are the days of black and white as the researchers have found the first-ever 3D color x-rays performed on humans with the help of CERN physics lab and Universities of Otago and Canterbury.

New Technology Achieves 3D Color X-ray on a Human

‘Accurate diagnosis is achieved using a newly developed color x-ray called dubbed medipix which gives a high-resolution picture.’

This new device can be a boon to the medical diagnostic field which helps the physicians to give a more accurate diagnosis to their patients. According to the reports, images can be differentiated between thevery clearly.The new device calledis developed based on the old black and white x-ray technology which combines the particle tracking technology developed by CERN. It works like a camera where it detects and counts single sub-atomic particles as and when they collide with pixels when the shutter opens. This device gives you a high-resolution and high-contrast pictures.This new technology can be a promising future for accurate diagnosis in the field of medical science.Source: Medindia