medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

First Drug for Smallpox Treatment Approved by FDA

by Hannah Joy on  July 14, 2018 at 4:13 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug with an indication for treatment of smallpox.
First Drug for Smallpox Treatment Approved by FDA
First Drug for Smallpox Treatment Approved by FDA

Smallpox, a contagious and sometimes fatal infectious disease, was declared eradicated in 1980, by the World Health Organization. However, there have been longstanding concerns that smallpox could be used as a bioweapon.

TPOXX (tecovirimat) is a small-molecule antiviral treatment for smallpox, the first therapy specifically approved for this indication.

"To address the risk of bioterrorism, Congress has taken steps to enable the development and approval of countermeasures to thwart pathogens that could be employed as weapons. Today's approval provides an important milestone in these efforts. This new treatment affords us an additional option should smallpox ever be used as a bioweapon," Scott Gottlieb, FDA Commissioner, said in a statement.

The approval "reflects the FDA's commitment to ensuring that the US is prepared for any public health emergency with timely, safe and effective medical products", he added.

TPOXX's effectiveness against smallpox was established by studies conducted in animals infected with viruses that are closely related to the virus that causes smallpox.

More animals treated with TPOXX lived compared to the animals treated with placebo.

Further, TPOXX's safety was also evaluated in 359 healthy human volunteers without a smallpox infection. The most frequently reported side effects were headache, nausea and abdominal pain.

TPOXX also received Orphan Drug designation, which provides incentives to assist and encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases and a Material Threat Medical Countermeasure Priority Review Voucher, which provides additional incentives for certain medical products intended to treat or prevent harm from specific chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, the statement said.

The FDA granted approval of TPOXX to New York-based pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies Inc and will be available initially only through the US government's Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Revelation Of How Poxviruses Such as Smallpox Evolve Rapidly Despite Low Mutation Rates: Researchers

Revelation Of How Poxviruses Such as Smallpox Evolve Rapidly Despite Low Mutation Rates: Researchers

Poxviruses are a group of DNA-containing viruses that includes smallpox. They are responsible for a wide range of diseases in humans and animals.

Much More Than Smallpox in the 'Forgotten Freezer'

Much More Than Smallpox in the 'Forgotten Freezer'

An enquiry into the discovery of six vials of forgotten smallpox at a US government lab has revealed many more boxes containing infectious biological agents, US regulators said Wednesday.

Potential Use of Synthetic Horsepox Virus in Smallpox Vaccines and Cancer Therapy

Potential Use of Synthetic Horsepox Virus in Smallpox Vaccines and Cancer Therapy

Synthesis of pox viruses can be potentially useful in developing new and safer smallpox vaccines, as well as in the treatment of cancer.

New Light on the Historical Origin of Smallpox Vaccine

New Light on the Historical Origin of Smallpox Vaccine

The smallpox vaccine can have potentially fatal side effects, so only the people who are at high risk of exposure get the vaccine.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation

Menstruation or period is the discharge of blood and mucus called menses from the uterus via the ...

 Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...