Metastases of Breast Cancer Seek Novel Therapeutics

Advertisement

Moreover,Hence the study explored the role ofThe protein is specifically found in increased rates in cancer cells that metastasize to other locations in the body — particularly the brain and the lungs.says Diana Cittelly, Ph.D., CU Cancer Center member who led the study.The study now anticipates collaborating with CAR T-cell experts to further understand how CAR T-cell therapy can be targeted to IL13Ra2 and sketch out clinical trials for patients.says Cittelly.Source: Medindia