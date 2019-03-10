Metabolic Discovery may Help Prevent Heart Disease, Stroke and Diabetes

Discovery of new metabolism pathway can help lower the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, obesity and diabetes, reveals a new study.

Researchers at Cornell University have uncovered a key step in how the human body metabolizes sugar, which could lead to better treatment and prevention of heart disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.



This reaction represents the final step in the conversion of glucose to erythritol in human metabolism.



"Your normal diet contains fruits, vegetables and beans and you will inevitably ingest sugar alcohols," said Field, who is the senior author on the paper. Knowing how the body makes sugar alcohols opens up an array of new possibilities for treatment and prevention of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.



Previous research had shown that elevated levels of erythritol in blood plasma are associated with future increased fat storage and weigh gain, so erythritol serves as a biomarker for weigh gain, possible heart disease and diabetes.



"That raises the question: Are elevated levels of erythritol in plasma a causal factor in weight gain, and, if so, could this newly discovered metabolism be a path toward intervention in our fight to combat obesity?" she said.







