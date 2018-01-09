medindia
Men’s Festive Footwear: Simple 5 Ideas to Choose Best Festival Shoes

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 1, 2018 at 6:44 PM
Wearing the right footwear can make you look stylish and trendy during this festive season. Here are 5 smart ideas that can help you choose the best festival shoes.
Men’s Festive Footwear: Simple 5 Ideas to Choose Best Festival Shoes

Merely possessing a pair of classic, high-quality men's shoes will bring the wearer happiness, but true exuberance and appreciation come when he learns how to properly carry them with elegance and class.

Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi and Harkirat Singh, Managing Director at Woodland, list some tips to decide on the best festival shoes.

  • While going for sneakers: Sneakers can be the safest option for any festival if you are planning to wear something casual rather than going ethnic. But it comes with a few warnings: Any white shoe will automatically get dirty, and some may not actually have the comfort needed to get through the entire day. Avoid slip-on styles with super-flat soles and consider with super-flat soles and consider it a support to add even more stability.
  • Give your shoes a test run: This rule can be applied to any pair of shoe you are planning to wear for a big event. Give any new shoes a trial run and proper wear-in before wearing them for a festival. Even the most comfortable sneakers and sandals can initially cause blisters on the initial few tries, so make sure any final option is tried and tested before the big event.
  • When planning to go ethnic: If you are planning to wear sandals with your ethnic outfit, just make sure you choose the one that holds you in all day. Skip lace-up styles that need to be retied throughout the day and instead choose a style with buckled straps that hold in the entire foot.
  • Comfort goes a longer way: Festivals are just as much a chance for you to be flaunting good-looking outfit and classic shoes. There goes a long hectic day full of rituals and festivities, so scoring a comfortable yet stylish pair of shoes become a formidable task.
  • The formal classics: The more formal the occasion, the classic and simpler the men's shoes are meant to be. A plain black, brown colored shoe is hence the perfect choice for the festive occasions. A tan colored loafer can be donned with the traditional kurta look or with the trousers for the modish look.


Source: IANS

