Meditate, Sleep and Repeat to Overcome Sleep Disorders

Heartfulness Meditation which is known for fine tuning the heart with the mind can help decrease the feeling of sleep deprivation in chronic insomniacs, finds an ongoing study conducted at WellSpan York Hospital in the US.

Twenty-eight participants diagnosed with



‘Heartfulness meditation can augment the synthesis of melatonin in the pineal gland, a hormone that can help regulate the natural sleep cycle. ’ "The mean ISI scores reduced almost by half. Interestingly, some patients were able to come off their pharmacological treatments as a result of the practice," the study claimed.



"Heartfulness Meditation" is a simple heart-based



The simplified Raja Yoga meditation techniques of "Heartfulness" are designed to suit hectic modern-day lifestyle and are effective in improving sleep and quality of life when practiced regularly.



Over a million people in 130 countries are estimated to be practicing "Heartfulness Meditation."



Daaji (Kamlesh Patel), the fourth global guide of "Heartfulness," believes sleep is essential to help maintain mood, memory and cognitive performance.



"Daytime alertness and memory are impaired by loss of sleep, especially when it is sustained over a few nights. For many, meditation has become a mainstream practice over the years, and the study on its impact on alleviating



A growing body of medical evidence links inadequate sleep with anger, anxiety, and sadness. A significant proportion of the adult population suffers from sleep problems, and many of them potentially have chronic insomnia.



Treatment options include both pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures. Pharmacological treatments may be associated with significant adverse effects.



In different studies, approximately 25 percent of adults mentioned that their sleep was not satisfactory. At least 10-15 per cent have symptoms of sleep deprivation, negatively affecting their daytime work, while 6-10 percent meet the diagnostic criteria for insomnia.



"While the situation is quite alarming, there is hope beyond medication. The results of the study on the effect of 'Heartfulness Meditation' points towards the alleviating effect of meditation on sleep and sleep-related disorders," said Raja Amarnath, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.



Chronic shortening of sleep time results in circadian rhythm disorders.



Sleep problems are also prevalent among children and teenagers due to the availability of computer games, Internet, and television. Studies show that this has resulted in obesity, cognitive impairment, and emotional disturbances.



In adults, sleep disturbances lead to a wide range of health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, depression, early aging, alcoholism and other substance abuse.



Chronic sleep restriction among many individuals may eventually impact society regarding loss of productivity and increased health costs.



Several studies have shown that meditation can fight insomnia and improve quality of sleep, in turn, improving health.



According to the National Science Foundation in Virginia, our brain produces 50,000 thoughts per day. Ninety-five percent of these thoughts are repetitive, restrictive, and a spiral of anxieties and worries about the past and future.



During sleep, there is a reduction in heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and minute ventilation, and there is decreased oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide elimination. Meditation induces similar physiological changes, except that the person remains alert although the physical body goes into a state of deep relaxation.



Meditation augments the synthesis of melatonin in the pineal gland, a hormone that regulates the natural sleep cycle. Stress inhibits the production of melatonin.



