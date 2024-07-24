WHO Warns of Possible Polio Outbreak in War-torn Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) is raising serious concerns about a potential polio outbreak in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The alarm comes after the Global Polio Laboratory Network found vaccine-derived type-2 poliovirus in six sewage samples collected in Gaza on June 23rd (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source
Sewage Samples Reveal Vaccine-Derived PoliovirusWhile human samples haven't been collected to confirm any active infections, Dr. Ayadil Saparbekov, WHO's head of health emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territories, expressed grave worries. He highlighted the precarious situation in Gaza, where a crippled healthcare system, lack of proper sanitation, and low vaccination rates create a perfect breeding ground for outbreaks.
Devastating War Compounds Humanitarian CrisisDr. Saparbekov emphasized the ongoing war's devastating impact on Gaza's infrastructure, particularly its healthcare system. He also pointed to the confirmed hepatitis A outbreak late last year, raising the chilling possibility of multiple disease outbreaks overwhelming the already struggling medical facilities.
The WHO has consistently stressed the urgent need for medical evacuations from Gaza. Dr. Saparbekov estimates that the number of people requiring treatment outside the territory has risen to a staggering 14,000. This figure paints a grim picture, considering the already overburdened healthcare system within Gaza.
Dr. Saparbekov's stark warning highlights the potential for communicable diseases to become a leading cause of death in Gaza, surpassing war-related injuries. With a crippled healthcare system and limited access to basic necessities, the potential for a polio outbreak combined with other diseases could be catastrophic.
The WHO's warnings serve as a stark call to action. Immediate steps are needed to address the sanitation crisis in Gaza, ensure proper vaccination campaigns, and facilitate the evacuation of critically ill patients. Without swift action, the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza could spiral even further out of control.
