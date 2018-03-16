medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

One-Quarter Of Penis Cancer Patients Do Not Get Recommended Treatment

by Hannah Joy on  March 16, 2018 at 7:34 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About a quarter of patients with cancer of the penis were found not receiving the recommended treatment and also had half the survival rate, reveals a new study.
One-Quarter Of Penis Cancer Patients Do Not Get Recommended Treatment
One-Quarter Of Penis Cancer Patients Do Not Get Recommended Treatment

A major international survey was presented at the EAU conference in Copenhagen, finds that non-adherence is partly due to patients refusing treatment, or doctors being reluctant to treat appropriately or being unfamiliar with the best procedures.

Penile Cancer is considered a rare human cancer. Around 1 in 100,000 men contract penis cancer every year in the West (which means that a country such as the UK has around 640 cases per year. The US sees 2320 cases per year), however in recent years this rate has risen by 20% to 25% in many countries, especially in older men.

Cancer of the penis is extremely distressing. As the American Cancer Society says "cancer of the penis can be a frightening prospect. Partially or completely removing the penis is often the most effective way to cure penile cancer, but for many men this cure seems worse than the disease".

In this large international survey, researchers found that a significant minority (25%) of patients do not receive the recommended treatment. In part this is due to patients being reluctant to go ahead with surgery which removes all or part of the penis, in part due to doctors not proceeding with the appropriate surgery to treat this rare cancer.

Researchers from 12 centers in Italy, Spain, the USA, Brazil, and Hungary, looked at adherence to the EAU guidelines on treatment of penile cancer. They retrospectively examined the records of 425 patients who had been treated in the 2010-2016 period. Lead author, Dr Luca Cindolo (Abruzzo, Italy) said:

"We found that most patients were treated in accordance with the gold-standard EAU recommendations, but around 25 percent of patients had not received appropriate treatment. From our work, we see that around twice as many patients survive if they have been treated according to recommended guidelines.

In around half of those patients not treated according to guidelines, the decision was made by the doctor, and we suspect that this is because many doctors are unfamiliar with treating this rare, but devastating cancer. In one in 6 cases, the patient, or the patient's carers, made the decision not to be treated according to guidelines. We often find that patients don't want to be treated, or that the patients' carers are unwilling to take the decision to treat".

These are often difficult treatment decisions to take, and so they need to be arrived at after open discussion between the patient and the medical team. It's a condition which most urologists don't see very often, so it's best if the medical team is experienced in dealing with the condition. This may mean that the treatment in national or international centers of excellence is the best way to proceed".

Commenting, Dr Vijay Sangar (Director of Surgery, Christie Hospital, Manchester) said:

"We often find that patients with rare cancers get short-changed because the cancer is so seldom encountered by doctors. We can suggest that if we treat rare cancers in national or even international centers of excellence, the chances of better management improve.

In the UK for example, we centralized the treatment of penis cancer into just 10 centers of excellence, whereas in some countries such as Hungary, Spain, and Italy, these rare urological cancers are still treated locally, which may reflect the lower survival rates.

Generally, the more penile cancer a team sees the better they become at managing the disease. The recently established eUROGEN consortium will make a huge difference to European patient care; this gives patients with rare urological diseases access to the best management no matter where they are in Europe".



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Penile Cancer

Penile Cancer

Penile cancer or cancer of the penis often affects adult males. Penile cancer may be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Obesity Increases Risk of Invasive Penile Cancer

Obesity Increases Risk of Invasive Penile Cancer

Link between obesity and a higher risk of invasive penile cancer has been identified in a recent study.

Penile Cancer Treatment: Brachytherapy is a Better Option Than Surgery

Penile Cancer Treatment: Brachytherapy is a Better Option Than Surgery

Brachytherapy could be a good treatment choice when compared to surgery for treating penile cancer in men, finds a new study.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Hypospadias

Hypospadias

Hypospadias is a congenital defect in which the opening of the urethra is located on the under surface of penis, instead of at the end. Symptoms of hypospadias depend on the severity of the condition.

Peyronie´s Disease

Peyronie´s Disease

Peyronie''s disease is caused by scar tissue along the length of the penis, which causes the penis to bend during erection in men.

Phimosis/Circumcision

Phimosis/Circumcision

The term ''Phimosis'' derived from the Greek word for ''muzzling'' has been widely applied to narrow foreskin.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Urology Paediatric Emergencies

Urology Paediatric Emergencies

The testis can go for a twist inside the sac it is held. This results in loss of blood supply. If left untreated for more than 6 hours the testis loses function.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Phimosis/Circumcision Hypospadias Urology Paediatric Emergencies Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Peyronie´s Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Scientists design novel system that can turn on sensation of movement of missing arm, in persons ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...