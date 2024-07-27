About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Alarming Rise in Liver Disease Among Young Adults

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 27 2024 2:59 PM

In a concerning trend, health experts are raising alarm over the significant rise in liver disease cases among young adults aged 23-35. This comes just ahead of World Hepatitis Day, observed annually on July 28th to raise awareness about hepatitis and related liver issues (1 Trusted Source
Health experts raise concerns over surging liver disease among young adults

Go to source).
Previously, these severe liver conditions, such as acute viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver disease (FLD), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), were more commonly diagnosed in older populations. However, recent data shows a worrying increase in young adults, potentially leading to higher rates of death and illness.

"This surge can be directly linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices and excessive alcohol consumption, which is now often seen as a social norm," explains Dr. Uday Sanglodkar, a senior consultant hepatologist at Gleneagles Hospitals Parel. He highlights that men are nearly twice as likely to be affected as women.

Dr. Sanglodkar also points to common symptoms like jaundice, weight loss, nausea, weakness, and fluid buildup in the abdomen (ascites) that have become increasingly frequent in young patients.

"Poor dietary habits, drug abuse, and unprotected sexual activity are also contributing factors to this rise," adds Dr. Prakash Kurane, a general and HPB surgeon at Apollo Spectra Mumbai. He emphasizes the importance of awareness and early intervention to prevent severe complications, including the need for liver transplants.

The Liver's Crucial Role and Threats to its Health

The liver plays a vital role in the body, performing functions like detoxification, processing nutrients, regulating hormones, supporting the immune system, and storing essential nutrients.

However, various factors are putting a strain on liver health. Alcohol consumption, smoking, inadequate water intake, and excessive sodium intake are all detrimental to liver health. Hepatitis, caused by viruses and toxins, remains a significant concern. Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels can also increase the risk of liver problems. Prolonged use of certain medications can damage the liver.

Cirrhosis and NASH can cause severe liver damage, leading to permanent scarring and fat accumulation in the liver, respectively. Both conditions can significantly impact a person's quality of life.

Importance of Prevention and Early Detection

Experts like Dr. Sanglodkar recommend vaccination against Hepatitis A and B for high-risk individuals, along with promoting healthy lifestyle practices. Early screening and management are crucial for improving outcomes for young adults with liver disease.

Reference:
Source-IANS


