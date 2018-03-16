medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Mediate, Sleep and Repeat to Overcome Sleep Disorders

by Rishika Gupta on  March 16, 2018 at 8:17 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heartfulness Meditation which is known for fine tuning the heart with the mind can help decrease the feeling of sleep deprivation in chronic insomniacs, finds an ongoing study conducted at WellSpan York Hospital in the US.
Mediate, Sleep and Repeat to Overcome Sleep Disorders
Mediate, Sleep and Repeat to Overcome Sleep Disorders

Twenty-eight participants diagnosed with chronic insomnia completed an eight-week study involving the practice of "Heartfulness Meditation" as an intervention to help with insomnia. The pre- and post-Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) scores were measured.

"The mean ISI scores reduced almost by half. Interestingly, some patients were able to come off their pharmacological treatments as a result of the practice," the study claimed.

"Heartfulness Meditation" is a simple heart-based meditation practice that helps with stress, burnout, and emotional wellness.

The simplified Raja Yoga meditation techniques of "Heartfulness" are designed to suit hectic modern-day lifestyle and are effective in improving sleep and quality of life when practiced regularly.

Over a million people in 130 countries are estimated to be practicing "Heartfulness Meditation."

Daaji (Kamlesh Patel), the fourth global guide of "Heartfulness," believes sleep is essential to help maintain mood, memory and cognitive performance.

"Daytime alertness and memory are impaired by loss of sleep, especially when it is sustained over a few nights. For many, meditation has become a mainstream practice over the years, and the study on its impact on alleviating sleep-related diseases is very encouraging," he said.

A growing body of medical evidence links inadequate sleep with anger, anxiety, and sadness. A significant proportion of the adult population suffers from sleep problems, and many of them potentially have chronic insomnia.

Treatment options include both pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures. Pharmacological treatments may be associated with significant adverse effects.

In different studies, approximately 25 percent of adults mentioned that their sleep was not satisfactory. At least 10-15 per cent have symptoms of sleep deprivation, negatively affecting their daytime work, while 6-10 percent meet the diagnostic criteria for insomnia.

"While the situation is quite alarming, there is hope beyond medication. The results of the study on the effect of 'Heartfulness Meditation' points towards the alleviating effect of meditation on sleep and sleep-related disorders," said Raja Amarnath, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Chronic shortening of sleep time results in circadian rhythm disorders.

Sleep problems are also prevalent among children and teenagers due to the availability of computer games, Internet, and television. Studies show that this has resulted in obesity, cognitive impairment, and emotional disturbances.

In adults, sleep disturbances lead to a wide range of health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, depression, early aging, alcoholism and other substance abuse.

Chronic sleep restriction among many individuals may eventually impact society regarding loss of productivity and increased health costs.

Several studies have shown that meditation can fight insomnia and improve quality of sleep, in turn, improving health.

According to the National Science Foundation in Virginia, our brain produces 50,000 thoughts per day. Ninety-five percent of these thoughts are repetitive, restrictive, and a spiral of anxieties and worries about the past and future.

During sleep, there is a reduction in heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and minute ventilation, and there is decreased oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide elimination. Meditation induces similar physiological changes, except that the person remains alert although the physical body goes into a state of deep relaxation.

Meditation augments the synthesis of melatonin in the pineal gland, a hormone that regulates the natural sleep cycle. Stress inhibits the production of melatonin.

Meditation regulates the mind, directly reducing anxiety and depression. This effect is noted in both beginners and advanced meditators.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Mindfulness Meditation can Prevent Major Depression

Mindfulness Meditation can Prevent Major Depression

Patients with subthreshold depression in primary care can be treated with mindfulness meditation training, which helps reduce the incidence of major depression and improves depression symptoms.

Meditation may Not Make You More Compassionate Towards Others

Meditation may Not Make You More Compassionate Towards Others

Meditation may not make us more compassionate towards others. It may not change the way we behave with others finds a new study.

Transcendental Meditation Helps to Find Relief from PTSD

Transcendental Meditation Helps to Find Relief from PTSD

War veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) found significant relief from their symptoms with Transcendental Meditation (TM) technique.

Mindfulness, a Meditation Technique to Relieve Mental Health Problems

Mindfulness, a Meditation Technique to Relieve Mental Health Problems

Mindfulness, a meditation based attention training method, helps relieve mental health problems in college students.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

Parasomnias - Part II

Parasomnias - Part II

Educating the patient, the bed partner or care taker is important for the management of Parasomnias

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Parasomnias - Part II Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Sleep Eating Disorders REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Scientists design novel system that can turn on sensation of movement of missing arm, in persons ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...