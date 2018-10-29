medindia
Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign in Delhi Schools Start from January

by Iswarya on  October 29, 2018 at 3:05 PM
Delhi government has planned to conduct a vaccination campaign in its schools to eliminate measles and control rubella.

Starting from January 16, 2019, the measles-rubella vaccination campaign will be conducted within a period of three to four weeks.
Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign in Delhi Schools Start from January

An additional dose of vaccine will be given to all children aged nine months to less than 15 years, despite previous vaccination status, said the government in a letter to its schools.

The department of health and education are partnering together under this campaign so that teachers and students of all the schools of Delhi actively join in the programme.

Orientation will be given to principals, teachers, and students by Health Department experts and vaccination will be conducted in the schools during the first two weeks and later on in the society through outreach session, the letter said.

The school heads have been asked to allow teachers to help organize and manage immunization sessions in the school and coordinate with health workers to conduct the vaccination sessions during school timings.

Source: Medindia

