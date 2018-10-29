medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Air Pollution is the New Tobacco: WHO

by Iswarya on  October 29, 2018 at 4:47 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Air pollution is termed as the 'new tobacco' as a simple act of breathing kills 7 million people a year and can harm billions more, warned the World Health Organisation.
Air Pollution is the New Tobacco: WHO
Air Pollution is the New Tobacco: WHO

Over 90 percent of the world's population suffer from toxic air pollution which impacts people's health drastically, especially children. 

Exposure of pollution in children lowers lung functional capacity and are more susceptible to infections, and the lethal effects of air pollutants as adults leads to more exacerbations of chronic lung conditions, like asthma and cystic fibrosis, and increased hospitalizations.

Apart from respiratory diseases, pollution causes deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, stroke, lung infections, and bronchus, trachea and lung cancers. Hence, it is deemed as a silent public health emergency.

Regulations that lower pollution and decrease exposure to air toxins can counter some ill effects.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Air Pollution May Affect Your Kidneys

Exposure to polluted air which contains harmful toxins can affect your kidneys. Air pollution may increase the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

Teenage girls breathing polluted air, unhealthy eating habits, increased weight gain, less physical activity and poor lifestyle can all lead to irregular periods.

More News on:

Pollution Air Pollution Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. ...

 Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 View All

News Category

News Archive