Zika virus infected nearly 150 cases in Rajasthan and now started spreading to the neighboring Gujarat state.

Zika Outbreak in India: Woman Tests Positive in Ahmedabad

‘Zika outbreak has been detected in the second Indian state. The mosquito-borne Zika virus which infected nearly 150 cases in Rajasthan has begun to spread across the neighboring Gujarat state. A woman in Ahmedabad has been tested positive for the deadly Zika virus.’

is spreading across the country, The Health authorities in Gujarat reported that aand was treated at a state hospital, as the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year.According to Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra, the woman was admitted to the hospital for gynecological issues. Her blood samples were tested to check if she had dengue or malaria. But, she tested negative.In a precautionary measure, doctors sent the blood samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for a test for Zika virus."The NIV has confirmed that she was infected with Zika virus. But, the woman has already recovered and has been discharged," Nehra added.The state health department has urged hundreds of, including more than 250 pregnant women with fevers.Gujarat Commissioner of Health Jayanthi Ravi said that Zika virus mainly spreads through mosquito bites. The mosquitoes which carry the dengue and chikungunya virus also carry the. So,In rare cases, if pregnant women get infected with the Zika virus, their babies can develop brain defects, thereby affecting the health of the unborn child.Source: Medindia