medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Zika Outbreak in India: Woman Tests Positive in Ahmedabad

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 29, 2018 at 12:25 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Zika virus infected nearly 150 cases in Rajasthan and now started spreading to the neighboring Gujarat state.
Zika Outbreak in India: Woman Tests Positive in Ahmedabad
Zika Outbreak in India: Woman Tests Positive in Ahmedabad

Zika outbreak is spreading across the country, The Health authorities in Gujarat reported that a woman has been tested positive for the mosquito-borne Zika virus infection and was treated at a state hospital in Ahmedabad, as the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year.

According to Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra, the woman was admitted to the hospital for gynecological issues. Her blood samples were tested to check if she had dengue or malaria. But, she tested negative.

In a precautionary measure, doctors sent the blood samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for a test for Zika virus.

"The NIV has confirmed that she was infected with Zika virus. But, the woman has already recovered and has been discharged," Nehra added.

The state health department has urged hundreds of doctors and medical personnel to conduct emergency screening tests for Zika, including more than 250 pregnant women with fevers.

Gujarat Commissioner of Health Jayanthi Ravi said that Zika virus mainly spreads through mosquito bites. The mosquitoes which carry the dengue and chikungunya virus also carry the deadly Zika virus. So, the safest way to prevent its spread is to control the mosquitoes.

In rare cases, if pregnant women get infected with the Zika virus, their babies can develop brain defects, thereby affecting the health of the unborn child.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Zika Fever

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

HIV Test Now Adapted for Quick and Easy Zika Virus Detection

HIV Test Now Adapted for Quick and Easy Zika Virus Detection

HIV test adapted for developing a rapid diagnostic test for Zika virus. Detection of Zika virus using reverse-transcription LAMP coupled with reverse dot blot analysis in saliva may enable quick detection of the virus.

Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed

Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed

Zika virus infection may be causing more pregnancy losses or stillborn babies than we believe. Therefore, it is important to screen all pregnant women living in areas where Zika virus infection is widespread.

Jaipur Reports Fresh Zika Virus Cases, Toll Reaches 135

Jaipur Reports Fresh Zika Virus Cases, Toll Reaches 135

Fresh cases of zika virus have been reported in Jaipur taking the total number of infected people to 135.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive