About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Measles Outbreak Triggers Vigilance in Australia

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 10 2024 8:16 PM

Measles Outbreak Triggers Vigilance in Australia
The health authorities in the state of Victoria, Australia, issued a public alert following the identification of five measles cases in the state capital, Melbourne.
Between February 19 and March 1, the five patients attended several public venues while infectious, including Melbourne Airport, Craigieburn Post Office, and Monash University, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles
Measles
Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.
One of the newly confirmed cases also traveled to New South Wales and visited Sydney's central business area during a one-day stay, triggering another health alert for local communities.

Measles: Fresh Insights

"Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can lead to uncommon but serious complications, such as pneumonia and brain inflammation," the Victorian Department of Health warned in a statement. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, sore or red eyes, runny nose, and a red maculopapular rash. They may appear between seven and 18 days after an exposure.

Did You Know?


Measles is a highly contagious viral infection with symptoms including fever, cough, and a distinctive red rash. Vaccination is a crucial preventive measure against it.
People who had been exposed to the listed sites during the specified dates and times were urged to monitor for any related symptoms.

The health authority also noted that overseas travels could lead to exposure to measles at the current time, as outbreaks of the highly infectious disease have been recently reported in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the US.

Test Your Knowledge on Measles
Test Your Knowledge on Measles
Measles, also known as morbilli or rubeola or red measles, is a highly contagious, rash-causing infection belonging to paramyxovirus family. It also causes upper respiratory symptoms and fever. Efforts are being made to eradicate measles from the ...
Source-IANS
India Wins 'Measles and Rubella Champion' Award: A Milestone Achievement
India Wins 'Measles and Rubella Champion' Award: A Milestone Achievement
India earned the 'Measles and Rubella Champion' award for its proactive approach to combat measles and rubella, showcasing its commitment to public health.
Surge in Measles Cases Sparks Concern Across Europe
Surge in Measles Cases Sparks Concern Across Europe
From January to October 2023, 40 of the 53 WHO European member states reported 30,000+ measles cases, a notable rise from 941 cases in 2022.


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement